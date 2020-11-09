New President and Chief Executive Officer at ArcelorMittal Mining Canada

Mapi Mobwano will lead the company's transformation project

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("ArcelorMittal") is proud to announce the appointment of Mapi Mobwano as President and Chief Executive Officer. As part of his duties, Mr. Mobwano will also act as Chairman of the management committee of ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P.

Since joining ArcelorMittal as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer in July 2019, Mr. Mobwano has distinguished himself as a human and visionary leader. Under his guidance, the organisation and its teams have undertaken an extensive transformation project aimed at making the company a world reference in the safe and efficient production of iron ore. Mapi Mobwano's appointment at the helm ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. confirms his leadership and exceptional management abilities.

"I am honoured to have been chosen to lead this major company firmly established in Quebec. With the strong management team we have assembled over the last year, we are embarking on a new era for our organisation. We have everything it takes to be the best in the world and I am committed to work in close collaboration with all our employees to make our company a global reference in the mining industry," stated Mr. Mobwano.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mapi Mobwano lived most of his life in South Africa, where he obtained the South African citizenship. It was in South Africa that he obtained his two Master's Degrees, the first at the University of the Witwatersrand (Master's Degree in Engineering, Mineral Resource Management) and the second at the University of Cape Town (MBA). He holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering.

Mr. Mobwano worked for more than 20 years in the mining industry in South Africa. Prior to joining ArcelorMittal, he was Chief Operating Officer of Anglo American's Sishen mine, the largest mine in Africa with an annual production of around 30 million tonnes of finished product and more than 240 million tonnes in total volume.

In this role, he was responsible for a transformation aimed at improving the mine's productivity and competitive position. He began his career in 1998 with Exxaro Resources and from 2010 to 2017, he was General Manager of Operations at Glencore / Xstrata's Goedgevonden Complex.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P.

and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, the largest steel producer in the world and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") et ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Quebec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region.

