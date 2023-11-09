QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Glenn Kelly, Chair of the Board of Directors, is pleased to announce that effective November 20, Ms. Marie-Soleil Tremblay will become President and CEO of CAA-Quebec. The appointment comes after Richard Lachance, in office since June 2013, announced his retirement a few months ago.

Marie-Soleil Tremblay, President and CEO at CAA-Quebec (CNW Group/CAA-Québec)

A career that speaks for itself: "Marie-Soleil Tremblay is an experienced executive, known for her motivating leadership, inspiring vision, and ability to cultivate and develop talent," said Mr. Kelly. "Over the course of her fruitful career, Ms. Tremblay has honed her business acumen, her talent as a communicator, and many qualities that are unique to inspiring and successful senior executives," he added.

Originally from Trois-Rivières, Ms. Tremblay holds a degree in business administration and marketing from École des hautes études commerciales (HÉC) and a master's degree in management and marketing from Université de Sherbrooke. She has also worked for major companies such as UAP/NAPA Auto Parts, RONA, LOWE'S Canada and Groupe Dynamite.

First woman at the head of CAA-Quebec: Since 1904, CAA-Quebec has evolved with the times. The organization will soon be led by a woman for the first time. Ms. Tremblay also happens to be the youngest member of its senior management team.

As Richard Lachance departs for a well-deserved retirement filled with exciting plans, the decision to appoint Ms. Tremblay was both a logical next step and a move consistent with the organization's challenges.

Marie-Soleil is known for her ability to motivate people and has a remarkable knack for leading her teams to achieve ambitious goals and deliver an unparalleled employee and customer experience. She made the leap into the world of CAA-Quebec to make good use of her energetic and people-focused approach and develop CAA-Quebec's assistance services and community engagement.

Over the past 10 years, Mr. Lachance has continued to grow CAA-Quebec despite periods of great turbulence, including the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also developed CAA-Quebec's damage, auto, and home insurance products and made a number of significant improvements in governance, human capital, and information technology.

In recognition of Mr. Lachance's contribution, Mr. Kelly said, "Upon her arrival and in the coming weeks, the new President and CEO will discover a large, people-oriented organization that's committed to giving its members peace of mind and being a responsible and engaged corporate citizen."

