New poll: Two thirds of parents are concerned that their children have missed opportunities to build vital healthy relationship skills

Canadian Women's Foundation flags gaps during the pandemic and responds by supporting critical community programming as students head back to school

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - A national poll conducted by the Canadian Women's Foundation identifies concerns about gaps in vital social and healthy relationship skills as students aged 9 to 19 head back to school in September.

Sixty-seven per cent of girls' parents and 61 per cent of boys' parents are concerned that their children missed out on building healthy conflict resolution skills during the pandemic.

Sixty-six per cent of girls' parents are concerned that they have missed out on important opportunities to build confidence during the pandemic. Sixty-five per cent are concerned that girls have missed out on developing a sense of belonging with peers.

Only 38 per cent of girls' parents and 45 per cent of boys' parents are confident that their children will have opportunities to catch up on building healthy conflict resolution skills post-pandemic.

"The importance of healthy relationship skills for diverse children and youth of all genders can't be overestimated, and parents have every right to be concerned," says Andrea Gunraj, Vice President of Public Engagement at the Canadian Women's Foundation. "They are key to reducing Canada's high rates of gender-based violence, such as intimate partner and sexual violence. The risk of this abuse has only grown during the pandemic."

Just as students need strong math and literacy skills, healthy relationship skills are core to child and youth development. Confidence-building and community connection are particularly important for diverse girls and non-binary youth, especially at ages 9 to 13 when their mental health and confidence drops.

As a result, the Canadian Women's Foundation is shining a spotlight on community-based Girls' Empowerment and Teen Healthy Relationship programs, which will run in parallel to the school year.

"These programs do what's missed elsewhere," says Gunraj. "They offer safe environments to talk through issues like consent. They enable girls and non-binary youth to have space just for themselves and to connect to Elders and peers. This has a very real impact in countering the ways control and love get confused and in challenging discriminations that hold girls and young people back. It is so vital we get this right, and we do it right now."

The Canadian Women's Foundation is accepting donations to fund Girls' Empowerment and Teen Healthy Relationship Programs. Support Got Your Back to help ensure these community-based programs are there for girls and gender-diverse young people in every region of Canada.

Nous sommes également disponibles en français.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN WOMEN'S FOUNDATION

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, we work to achieve systemic change. We support women, girls, and gender-diverse people to move out of violence, and poverty, and into confidence and leadership. Since 1991, our partners and donors have contributed more than $130 million to fund over 2,500 life-transforming programs throughout the country.

Editor's Note: When referring to the Canadian Women's Foundation, please use the full name. Please do not abbreviate or use acronyms.



METHODOLOGY

Released by Maru Public Opinion, this research was conducted by Maru/Matchbox who used its panel and data services provider Maru/Blue to survey a randomly selected sample of 194 parents and caregivers (referred to as "parents" within this press release) on July 25th, 2021 who are members of its Voice Canada online panel, and then weighted the results to be nationally representative. The detailed findings are at: www.marugroup.net/public-opinion-polls/canada.

ABOUT MARU MATCHBOX

Focused around the three pillars of Philanthropy/Professional Service (via direct and professional services), Volunteerism (via local communities and organizations) and Education & Awareness (via internal initiatives, speakers, monthly focus/events), Maru Cares focuses on fostering diversity, inclusivity and belonging across all of our locally driven initiatives. This research was conducted under the philanthropy/professional services pillar to support the work the Canadian Women's Foundation does to empower women and girls.

Maru was founded to disrupt the data and insight delivery industry with a combination of Software & Advisory Services delivering data in real-time via a unique service model. Maru helps its clients make informed decisions in near real-time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience and access to the best minds in research. Maru's flexible service model means our clients can choose to self-serve our Software directly to create, launch and analyze projects; or choose to utilize our Software with knowledgeable support from insights experts. Maru successfully delivers major national and international CX and CEM programs for Enterprise organizations.

SOURCE Canadian Women's Foundation

For further information: MEETU MADAHAR, [email protected], (416) 817-4668; TAYLOR MURPHY, [email protected], (647) 573-6630

Related Links

http://www.canadianwomen.org

