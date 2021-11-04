Nov 04, 2021, 10:30 ET
MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - It is official! The Portuguese Rotisserie chain is expanding and opening its first franchised store located at 6060 Sherbrooke Street East on November 17, 2021. The only Portuguese Canadian owned restaurant chain quickly adapted to the pandemic's health restrictions and remained successful despite several closures in the industry. Piri Piri currently operates five (5) rotisseries since 2012 and launched its expansion plan via the franchising model in 2020. The Sherbrooke Street store will be a flagship for Piri Piri, and it will serve as a training and role model store for new franchisees and managers.
FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES
Piri Piri is open for business and is looking for entrepreneurs to join in the success; the Portuguese rotisserie plans to have 25 stores in operation by 2025 in the Montreal region. Potential franchisees are invited to meet the chain's franchising directors at the Franchise Expo on November 13th and 14th at Palais des Congrès, on November 16th during the flagship store's pre-opening and in March 2022 at the conferences on business mindset and skills, hosted by special guest and entrepreneur Hugo Girard. It will be the best time to receive all the pertinent information on joining the ever-growing team.
"We are very proud to have been able to add four (4) new franchises to our network, even though we were still in pandemic mode. Coming out of COVID will bring a great potential for development and growth for Piri Piri." - Mahmoud Chahrour, partner & director of franchising at Les Rotisseries Piri Piri Franchises.
PIRI PIRI IN NUMBERS:
- Five (5) corporate locations : Hochelaga, Plateau, Masson, Côte-des-Neiges, Quartier Latin
- One (1) flagship store opening November 17, 2021
- Four (4) franchises sold: Vaudreuil, Beauharnois, Brossard and Montreal West Island
- Two (2) leases secured and in final negotiations
- Two (2) new locations in negotiations
MEET THE CORPORATE TEAM
- FRANCHISE EXPO
November 13th and 14th at Palais des Congrès
- NEW FRANCHISE – OFFICIAL PRE-OPENING WITH SPECIAL GUEST HUGO GIRARD
November 16th from 5 to 8 pm at 6060 Sherbrooke Street East
- SPECIAL IN-STORE EVENTS
- February 17th, March 17th and April 20th, 2022, at 6060 Sherbrooke Street East
To attend the official pre-opening, please RSVP by sending an email to [email protected].
ABOUT PIRI PIRI ROTISSERIES
Piri Piri Rotisseries was created by Portuguese Canadian entrepreneur Antoine Charles Assuncao with its first location on Masson Street in 2012. His mission was simple and ambitious: to be the first one to open a chain of Portuguese rotisseries serving delicious and traditional grilled chicken & meats in front of customers. Almost ten years later, we can count five (5) operating locations and five (5) in the process to open. The brand's successful track record in the Montreal region steers them in the next logical step: expansion with 25 rotisseries by 2025 as the first goal. Piri Piri Rotisseries stands out as a pioneer in transforming the rich Portuguese cuisine into a successful chain of quick service restaurants, while keeping its authenticity, freshness, and taste.
