FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES Piri Piri is open for business and is looking for entrepreneurs to join in the success; the Portuguese rotisserie plans to have 25 stores in operation by 2025 in the Montreal region. Potential franchisees are invited to meet the chain's franchising directors at the Franchise Expo on November 13 th and 14 th at Palais des Congrès , on November 16 th during the flagship store's pre-opening and in March 2022 at the conferences on business mindset and skills , hosted by special guest and entrepreneur Hugo Girard . It will be the best time to receive all the pertinent information on joining the ever-growing team.

"We are very proud to have been able to add four (4) new franchises to our network, even though we were still in pandemic mode. Coming out of COVID will bring a great potential for development and growth for Piri Piri." - Mahmoud Chahrour, partner & director of franchising at Les Rotisseries Piri Piri Franchises.

PIRI PIRI IN NUMBERS:

Five (5) corporate locations : Hochelaga, Plateau, Masson, Côte-des-Neiges, Quartier Latin

One (1) flagship store opening November 17, 2021

Four (4) franchises sold: Vaudreuil , Beauharnois , Brossard and Montreal West Island

Two (2) leases secured and in final negotiations

Two (2) new locations in negotiations

MEET THE CORPORATE TEAM

FRANCHISE EXPO

November 13 th and 14 th at Palais des Congrès

November 16 th from 5 to 8 pm at 6060 Sherbrooke Street East

November 16 th from 5 to 8 pm at 6060 Sherbrooke Street East

from at 6060 Sherbrooke Street East SPECIAL IN-STORE EVENTS

February 17 th, March 17 th and April 20 th, 2022, at 6060 Sherbrooke Street East



To attend the official pre-opening, please RSVP by sending an email to [email protected].

ABOUT PIRI PIRI ROTISSERIES

Piri Piri Rotisseries was created by Portuguese Canadian entrepreneur Antoine Charles Assuncao with its first location on Masson Street in 2012. His mission was simple and ambitious: to be the first one to open a chain of Portuguese rotisseries serving delicious and traditional grilled chicken & meats in front of customers. Almost ten years later, we can count five (5) operating locations and five (5) in the process to open. The brand's successful track record in the Montreal region steers them in the next logical step: expansion with 25 rotisseries by 2025 as the first goal. Piri Piri Rotisseries stands out as a pioneer in transforming the rich Portuguese cuisine into a successful chain of quick service restaurants, while keeping its authenticity, freshness, and taste.



For further information: For more information, or to request an interview, please contact: Laurraine Leblanc, JPM Marketing Solutions, 438 875-6543, [email protected]