MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Espace pour la vie is proud to inaugurate the Controlling Invasive Plants phytotechnology station at the pond of the Frédéric Back Tree Pavilion, at the Jardin botanique de Montréal. This is an opportunity to discover new nature-friendly technologies in a superb setting!

Phytotechnologies use plants to solve environmental problems, like purifying air, water and soil, controlling erosion and run-off, and helping to remediate degraded sites. Effective alternatives to conventional engineering approaches, these technologies are valued for their low investment costs, high success rates and the many ecosystemic services they provide.

With a view to developing concrete solutions to a number of problems at the Jardin botanique, such as invasive plants, the scientists of the Jardin botanique and the Institut de recherche en biologie végétale (IRBV) have been working together on building a series of phytotechnology stations. An educational dimension focused on explaining the role and functioning of the plants in the stations has been incorporated into the facilities to raise public awareness of these technologies. By making the stations an integral part of the Jardin botanique visitor experience, Espace pour la vie is associating phytotechnologies with its mission of biodiversity preservation and public education.

Espace pour la vie's phytotechnology stations demonstrate the untapped potential that plants hold for the ecological transition, which is a major focus of the Montréal 2030 strategic plan. The facilities of the Controlling Invasive Plants phytotechnology station have been designed to control the growth of invasive plant species, while at the same time providing an environment that suits a wide range of native species. The goal is to create a diversified, natural, environmentally friendly place that will require only minimum maintenance.

Visitors will be able to discover the power of plants and see how they effectively and aesthetically help generate a host of environmental benefits!

Quotes

Julie Jodoin, Acting Director, Espace pour la vie

"It is widely recognized that with continuing climate change, many ecosystems are out of balance because of changes in the relationships between species. We therefore have a duty to find sustainable solutions that benefit nature. In connection with Espace pour la vie's commitment to protect biodiversity, and thanks to the support of the Montréal Space for Life Foundation, phytotechnologies represent concrete solutions that are consistent with the vision of the Montréal 2030 strategic plan. One of the plan objectives is to limit the magnitude of climate change, adapt to it and mitigate its impact."

Anne Charpentier, Director, Jardin botanique de Montréal

"The phytotechnology stations, an Espace pour la vie flagship project at the Jardin botanique, demonstrate the untapped potential that plants hold for the ecological transition. This second phytotechnology station, being inaugurated today, is an example of a concrete solution to one of the Jardin botanique's real problems, which is controlling invasive plants. The station has been designed to control the growth and spread of invasive plant species, while at the same time providing an environment that suits a wide range of native species. This is a wonderful showcase for the power of plants."

Jocelyn Pauzé, advisor associated with Espace pour la vie

"The Jardin botanique is one of Espace pour la vie's and Montréal's true gems. We are very fortunate to be able to count on the Jardin's experts and researchers to find creative, tailor-made solutions to the issues of biodiversity. Phytotechnology clearly holds great promise for the development of concrete solutions to environmental problems. I wish to congratulate the Jardin botanique's staff for this impressive achievement."

Digital press kit

Discover

Phytotechnologies at the Jardin botanique de Montréal

Michel Labrecque's blog: "Combattre les plantes envahissantes"

About Espace pour la vie

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

About the Montréal Space for Life Foundation

The Montréal Space for Life Foundation contributes philanthropically to the development of Montréal Space for Life by supporting the scientific, educational, cultural, social and artistic missions of its five institutions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. Its values are based on respect for biodiversity and appreciation of the sciences and the arts as a way of bringing people closer to nature.

SOURCE Espace pour la vie

For further information: INFORMATION, Espace pour la vie, Isabel Matte, [email protected], 514-250-7753; Rosemonde Communications, Rosemonde Gingras, [email protected], 514-458-8355

Related Links

espacepourlavie.ca

