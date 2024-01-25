MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - In November 2023, Hydro-Québec published its Action Plan 2035 – Towards a Decarbonized and Prosperous Québec, with the goals to better serve our customers, decarbonize Québec and contribute to its economic development. Over the past few months, the company has explained this plan to the general public, to over 30 organizations, as well as to the members of the National Assembly in the context of a parliamentary committee.

Today, Hydro-Québec is launching a new phase in the dialogue that will give the public, local and Indigenous communities, and various groups and associations the opportunity to comment on the plan and on how it should be implemented.

"Since last November, we have been presenting our five priorities and proposed solutions, but our work is not finished," said Michael Sabia, Hydro-Québec's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In fact, it has just begun. We want to broaden the discussion on our proposals. Throughout the winter months, we would like people to share their ideas and views about how our plan can be achieved."

In concrete terms, the process will consist of four components:

1. An online public consultation

Starting today, all Quebecers are invited to fill out an online questionnaire about improving the quality of electricity service, reducing energy consumption and increasing power generation using clean energy sources.

2. Meetings with communities across Québec

In the coming weeks, members of Hydro-Québec's senior management team will tour Québec regions to hold discussions with key representatives of municipalities, MRCs and large regional organizations.

3. Meetings with various groups and associations

A series of meetings is planned with the representatives of several organizations, in particular experts in the fields of energy, the environment, agriculture and business, in order to gather their comments and fine-tune the Action Plan's various priorities.

4. Development of an economic reconciliation plan with First Nations and Inuit

Hydro-Québec will also meet with First Nations and Inuit to jointly develop an economic reconciliation plan that includes opportunities for creating partnerships and sharing the benefits associated with energy projects.

Hydro-Québec will share the results of the dialogue in spring 2024.

