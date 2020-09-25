Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. and the University Hospital Foundation announce investment into progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD) healthcare solutions

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, on World Lung Day, Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. and the University Hospital Foundation (UHF) are pleased to announce a new partnership which will focus on improving patient outcomes in the area of progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD).

Interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) encompass more than 200 disorders that can lead to irreversible scarring of lung tissue, negatively impacting lung function.i An estimated 18 to 32 per cent of patients with ILDs will develop a progressive fibrosing course of the disease,ii meaning lungs become progressively scarred, thickened and stiff, which worsens lung function and quality of life.

The Alberta Boehringer Ingelheim Interstitial Lung Disease (ABILD) partnership aims to advance health innovation projects to gain a better understanding of care gaps in diagnosis, patient care, and access to treatment for Albertans living with PF-ILD.

"Healthcare systems rely on research and innovation to deliver better quality, better outcomes, and better value to patients," said Andrea Sambati, President and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. "This collaboration will strengthen and expand efforts to find solutions to today's health care challenges for Albertan and Canadian patients living with PF-ILD."

"We want to thank Boehringer Ingelheim Canada for its ongoing commitment to improving patient care in Alberta," said Dr. Jodi L. Abbott, President and CEO of the University Hospital Foundation. "By connecting the support of our generous donors to researchers and industry leaders, through Strategic Partnerships like this, the University Hospital Foundation is accelerating patient-oriented research to find new and innovative ways to deliver care that will impact people around the world."

Alberta is uniquely positioned for these partnerships because of the strength of its life sciences sector and the proven willingness of many organizations to partner with a common vision.

Boehringer Ingelheim Canada and The Institute of Health Economics (IHE) have also collaborated on a Canadian multi-stakeholder working group to inform on policy recommendations intended to optimize care for Canadians who live with a progressive fibrosing ILD. This national work will help to guide patient priorities in Alberta.

Just over a year ago in June 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada invested in Alberta and began a strategic partnership with the University Hospital Foundation and Government of Alberta through the Alberta Boehringer Ingelheim Collaboration (ABIC) Fund. The ABIC Fund was created to support innovation and industry-driven, applied research in Alberta's life sciences sector. The goal of the partnership is to advance health innovation projects with a focus on developing solutions to address treatment gaps in the area of respiratory disorders, in particular Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease care and its associated co-morbidities including diabetes, obesity and heart failure.

University Hospital Foundation

The University Hospital Foundation raises and manages funds to advance patient care, research and healthcare innovation at the University of Alberta Hospital, the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute and the Kaye Edmonton Clinic. Through Strategic Partnerships, the University Hospital Foundation brings together industry, the public sector, and philanthropic collaborations to advance and translate Alberta's innovations into solutions that impact the health of all Albertans. With this collaborative approach to invest in shared areas of interest, the Foundation's philanthropic investment – and that of our partners – is multiplied. Learn more about the University Hospital Foundation at www.GivetoUHF.ca.

Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of 19 billion euros. Our significant investment of almost 3.5 billion euros in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 600 people across Canada.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found at www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

___________________________ i British Lung Foundation. What is pulmonary fibrosis? Available at: https://www.blf.org.uk/support-for-you/pulmonary-fibrosis/what-is-pulmonary-fibrosis [Accessed September 2020]. ii Wijsenbeek M, Kreuter M, Fischer A, et al. Non-IPF progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD): the patient journey. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 2018;197:A1678.

SOURCE University Hospital Foundation

For further information: Emma Brook, University Hospital Foundation, 780.914.5761, [email protected]; Anne Coffey, Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd, 416.526.5388, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.universityhospitalfoundation.ab.ca/

