MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Thanks to a new partnership between Desjardins Insurance and the Cancer Research Society (CRS), a research grant of $125,000 to study breast cancer in Black women will be awarded as part of CRS' 2023 Operating Grant competition.

Women from the Black community face higher mortality rates associated with certain types of aggressive breast cancer; a difference that can be explained in part by biological factors. Despite this finding, research to improve breast cancer treatments for Black women is significantly underfunded.

This initiative is part of the CRS' annual program of Operating Grants which offer cancer research projects $125,000 in financial support over a two-year period, thus Desjardins Insurance and the CRS will each finance $62,500.

This financial support is awarded to some of the most promising research projects through a rigorous process using evaluation committees composed of researchers and clinicians who generously give of the time to analyze the hundreds of proposals that are sent to the CRS each year.

With the help of Desjardins Insurance, at least one research project focused on breast cancer among Black women will receive an operating grant in order to better outsmart this type of cancer. The objective of this initiative is to raise awareness on the need to study the biological factors that make Black women more susceptible to certain types of breast cancers, and to improve prevention, detection or treatments for that type of cancer within that community.

"The Cancer Research Society is a leader in Canada's cancer research ecosystem due to the number of grants and scholarships it awards. To do this, partnerships with various organizations are essential. It is therefore with great enthusiasm that we are uniting our efforts with Desjardins Insurance in order to better outsmart breast cancer among Black women."

– Manon Pepin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cancer Research Society

"This project tackles a major issue and it was of the utmost importance that experts give it serious consideration. We must come together for the health and well-being of people from all horizons. Desjardins supports the CRS in this essential process. We are proud to be by your side."

– Denis Dubois, Executive Vice-President, Wealth Management and Life and Health Insurance, Desjardins Group

About the Cancer Research Society

Founded in 1945, the Cancer Research Society is one of the only Canadian organizations exclusively dedicated to research into all types of cancer. Since its inception, the CRS has supported thousands of researchers who have made significant advances in cancer prevention, detection and treatment. Thanks to the generosity of partners and donors throughout Canada, the Society has distributed over $355 million in research grants and scholarships since its creation.

This year, 90 new operating grants totalling $10.8 million dollars, as well as 5 new scholarships for the Next Generation of Scientists totalling $850,000 will be awarded. These investments are in addition to ongoing grants and scholarships, as well those funded in partnership with other organizations. The CRS is grateful to its donors and partners who have been making it possible to award these grants and scholarships year after year for over 75 years.

About Desjardins

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $404 billion. It was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2022 by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

