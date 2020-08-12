New Pacific Metals Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

New Pacific Metals Corp. is a Canadian Mining Issuer, in the business of exploring and developing precious metal properties in Bolivia. The Company's flagship property is the Silver Sand project in Potosí, Bolivia, hosting a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 35M/t at 137 g/t for 155.86 Moz of silver, plus 9.84 Mt @ 112 g/t Ag for 35.55 Moz in the Inferred category. The largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM ), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX: PAAS ), one of the world's largest primary silver producers, including the San Vicente mine located in the Potosí Department of Bolivia. For more information, please visit www.newpacificmetals.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Gordon Neal, President, New Pacific Metals Corp., [email protected]