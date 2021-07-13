STRATFORD, PE, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -Mental health is a vital aspect of overall health and well-being. The Governments of Canada, Prince Edward Island (PEI) and New Brunswick (NB) want to ensure the best possible mental health supports are available to Veterans, members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and their families.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, joined the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of PEI, the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of the Department of Health and Wellness of PEI, Joanne Donahoe, Executive Director Mental Health and Addictions, Health PEI and Jean Daigle, Vice President, Community (Addiction and Mental Health), Horizon Health Network to announce the opening of an Operational Stress Injury (OSI) Satellite Service Site in Stratford, Prince Edward Island.

OSI Clinics and Satellite Service Sites provide specialized, evidence-based assessment, treatment and support services for operational stress injuries. Employees are trained to treat a range of mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and insomnia. Services, such as one-on-one and group therapy sessions, are provided to Veterans, and members of the CAF and RCMP, with family participation as necessary.

Until now, Veterans on PEI needed to use virtual services or travel to Horizon Health Network's OSI clinic in Fredericton for in-person care. The new PEI OSI Satellite Service Site is open five days a week, and is operated by Health PEI in partnership with Horizon Health Network (NB) and funded by Veterans Affairs Canada. This site will address an increasing demand for specialized mental health services on PEI.

Quotes

"We know how absolutely vital it is for those who've served to have access to the services they need, and this satellite site in Stratford is going to bring world-class support and treatment to our Veterans here on Prince Edward Island. This is truly going to change lives for Veterans on the Island, and I'm glad that we've been able to work in partnership with Premier King and his government to make this a reality for the folks here who've stepped forward to wear the uniform."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We are so pleased that we can support Islanders in a way that ensures our Veterans, and members of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP receive the help they need in their recovery and rehabilitation – that's what matters most. These people dedicate their lives to serving and protecting us, and it is our responsibility to work together to ensure that we are there to support them with compassion and care, when they need it, right here at home."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"Our goal is to ensure all Veterans, Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP members and their family members have access to the services and support they need, when and where they need it and to provide them with the care they deserve. The new satellite clinic will bring treatment and educational programs closer to home."

Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of the Department of Health and Wellness of Prince Edward Island

"Through various partnerships, Health PEI is pleased to offer the OSI Satellite Service site to help patients access an interdisciplinary team to meet their individual needs. These services will allow patients to have in person specialized mental health assessments, treatments and support services for couples and families across Prince Edward Island."

Joanne Donahoe, Executive Director Mental Health and Addictions, Health PEI

"Horizon Health Network is both pleased and honoured to share our expertise in operational stress management with the people of Prince Edward Island. Since opening our OSI clinic in Fredericton in 2008 our experienced clinicians have been providing mental health assessments and treatments to clients and their families who are suffering from work related stress and trauma, and many of these clients were from P.E.I. With the opening of Horizon's satellite site, Islanders will now have the support they need closer to home, in their own province. This alone will help in their recovery and rehabilitation – and that's what matters most."

Jean Daigle, VP Community, Horizon Health Network

"I have been a client with Horizon's OSI Clinic in Fredericton since 2018, and the support they have provided has been instrumental in my recovery journey. Having to travel for my treatments was a definite barrier, but the service provided by the staff at the OSI clinic was worth it. I'm so happy for the members who will now have access to OSI services on the island, closer to their homes and their support networks."

Constable Pat O'Connor, RCMP and Cornwall resident

Quick Facts

An operational stress injury (OSI) is any persistent psychological difficulty resulting from operational duties performed while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces or RCMP.

There are 11 OSI Clinics and 9 OSI Satellite Services Sites across Canada .

. The Fredericton OSI Clinic is overseeing the new Satellite Service Site. This Clinic, between its opening in May 2008 and December 2020, offered services to 111 clients living on PEI. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 27 PEI clients were actively receiving virtual treatment from the Fredericton OSI Clinic. There are an estimated 3,900 Veterans in PEI. [1]

OSI Clinics and Satellite Service Sites are operated by the provinces with funding from Veterans Affairs Canada. Veterans, and CAF and RCMP members have access, through referral, to an interdisciplinary team of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, mental health nurses, and other experts who provide them with specialized assessment and treatment services.

