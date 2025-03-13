OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is committed to helping contain, control, and prevent the spread of potato wart. The new National Potato Wart Response Plan has been finalized and will take effect with the 2025 potato crop.

The response plan outlines measures and activities that must be followed when a potato wart detection is confirmed and applies to new detections of potato wart anywhere in Canada, other than Newfoundland and Labrador. It replaces the Potato Wart Domestic Long-term Management Plan (2009).

The CFIA met regularly with stakeholders, including the Canadian Potato Council, the Prince Edward Island Potato Board, and the Province of Prince Edward Island (PEI), throughout the development of the response plan. Input from these stakeholders has helped make the final response plan inclusive of information and expertise from the potato sector including growers and grower associations, and trading partners.

New measures

Preventive Control Plans: Users of restricted fields must develop and implement preventive control plans to identify and manage risks associated with potato wart.

Seed Potato Certification: Certification will no longer be available for seed potatoes grown in restricted fields, as seed potatoes are a significant risk for spreading the disease.

Soil sampling and Analysis: Additional soil sampling and analysis is required before removing potato wart phytosanitary measures from restricted fields.

The CFIA has met with potato growers in PEI to review the new response plan and discuss the transition for users of fields that currently have potato wart related restrictions; fields in PEI already under restriction will be assigned an equivalent status under the new response plan. This will be based on the steps growers and/or landowners have already completed toward a field's release from restrictions under the 2009 management plan.

Complementary measures

The response plan is one of several measures used by the CFIA and industry to manage potato wart and help prevent its spread:

Field and Tuber Inspections: The CFIA and growers, packers, and exporters complete field and tuber inspections and postharvest testing as required by CFIA programs and regulations. These are also key to meeting the requirements of countries importing Canadian potatoes.

Potato Wart Order Compliance: Requirements remain in place to restrict the movement of potatoes (seed, table stock and processing potatoes) and other regulated things such as farm equipment and soil within the province of PEI and to other Canadian regions.

National Potato Wart Survey: ongoing monitoring of Canadian potato fields provides valuable data to verify the effectiveness of control measures.

All of these measures are critical in helping maintain confidence in our plant health system, both domestically and abroad, as well as minimizing the possible impact on market access for Canada's potatoes.

Quotes

"The new National Potato Wart Response Plan is a strong step forward. It's all about pulling together the latest science with input from growers and the potato industry to make sure we help prevent the spread of this terrible pest and protect the sector, so Canada can continue to be a reliable supplier of top-quality potatoes."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The CFIA prioritized the review of our approach to potato wart and worked closely with stakeholders to develop the new response plan to help contain, control, and prevent its spread. We will continue to monitor the latest science and work with industry to pivot and adjust our response as needed."

- Paul MacKinnon, CFIA President

Quick Facts

Potato wart is an extremely persistent soil-borne fungus that may reduce yield and potato tuber quality on farms. It can spread through the movement of soil, farm equipment, and potatoes from fields that have potato wart.

Potato wart is regulated under the Plant Protection Act and Regulations .

and . In Canada , potato wart is only known to occur in Newfoundland and Labrador , and Prince Edward Island .

, potato wart is only known to occur in and , and . Potato wart has been known to be present in Newfoundland since 1909. It is regulated under Schedule II of the Plant Protection Regulations and the movement of potatoes, including seed potatoes, outside of the province has been restricted since 1912.

since 1909. It is regulated under Schedule II of the and the movement of potatoes, including seed potatoes, outside of the province has been restricted since 1912. Canadian farmers produced a record crop of 127 million hundredweight of potatoes in 2024 representing 23% more potatoes than Canada's 2020 crop and 1.2% more potatoes than 2023 (Statistics Canada , January 2025 ).

Related Products or Associated Links

National Potato Wart Response Plan

Potato Wart – General information

Potato Wart Order

Stay connected

Twitter: @InspectionCan

Facebook: CFIACanada

LinkedIn: canadian-food-inspection-agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) touches the lives of all Canadians in so many positive ways. Every day, hard-working CFIA employees—including inspectors, veterinarians and scientists—inspect food for safety risks, work to protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's animal resource base and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency works tirelessly to promote access to and verify safe food in Canada and to support access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]