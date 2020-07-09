New National Campaign Explains That Drinking Alcohol and Baby-Making Don't Mix

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Tomorrow, the Canada Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Research Network (CanFASD) will launch its first-ever national social media campaign. The eight-week campaign will shed light on the risk of using alcohol to cope with the stress, anxiety and boredom of the COVID-19 pandemic and inadvertently having an alcohol-exposed pregnancy.

The campaign's message is that drinking alcohol while having unprotected sex is risky since any amount of alcohol can affect fetal development. The ads also encourage couples to go alcohol-free if they are thinking of getting pregnant or are pregnant to reduce the risk of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

The Facebook and YouTube ads will run until September 7th and are aimed at male and female audiences in the following cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Moncton, Halifax and Yellowknife.

The social media campaign is supported by a website, thinkFASD.ca , that offers easy to digest information and coping tactics.

Quotes:

"Many Canadians may be stressed and anxious during the pandemic and might turn to alcohol to feel better. We feel it's an important time in our history to ensure that couples who are sexually active and consuming alcohol are aware of the risk of FASD."

Audrey McFarlane, CanFASD Executive Director

"We know that 50% of pregnancies in Canada are unplanned, and that up to 60% of women don't know they are pregnant early in their pregnancy. The use of reliable birth control is essential if couples are not planning to be pregnant."

Kathy Unsworth, CanFASD Managing Director

About FASD

There are over 1.4 million Canadians with FASD. FASD is a lifelong disability that affects the brain and body of people exposed to alcohol in the womb. Each person with FASD has both strengths and challenges. They will need special supports to help them succeed with many parts of their daily lives. The only cause of FASD is to be exposed to alcohol in the womb. There is no known safe amount of alcohol to use during this time.

About CanFASD

CanFASD is Canada's first national Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) research network. CanFASD works collaboratively with researchers and partners across the nation to address complexities of FASD. Our mission is to produce and maintain national, collaborative research for all Canadians, leading to prevention strategies and improved support services for people affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

SOURCE Canada Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Research Network

For further information: or to request an interview, please contact: Lisa Brazeau, [email protected], 613-807-0663; Victoria Bailey, [email protected], 705-331-8529

Related Links

canfasd.ca

