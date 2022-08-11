GLACE BAY, NS, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, Minister responsible for Youth and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cape Breton East, on behalf of the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, and Erika Shea, President and Chief Executive Officer of New Dawn Enterprises Ltd., announced over $14.8 million in joint funding for the construction of the new Glace Bay Youth and Community Centre, a net-zero carbon facility that will provide the community with a welcoming, inclusive space. John White, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Glace Bay-Dominion, was also in attendance, as was Dave Sawler, CEO and Founder of Undercurrent Youth Centre.

"Big things can happen in small communities. Cape Breton and North Eastern Nova Scotian communities are stronger because of organizations like New Dawn and Undercurrent. Our government is proud to support their work through funding for this new community centre in Glace Bay, which will bring a vibrant new life into the downtown. This environmentally-friendly facility will offer a warm, welcoming place for residents of all ages and abilities," said Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"There are great organizations making a difference in the lives of youth and families in Glace Bay and throughout Cape Breton, and the community needs a space to provide services and opportunities to help the next generation thrive. Community hubs play a vital role in building stronger, healthier communities, and we're pleased to work with federal and local partners to make this new facility a reality," said the Honourable Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, Minister responsible for Youth and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cape Breton East, on behalf of the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

"Glace Bay has a rich history of resilience, talent, hospitality, and generosity. It is a community that sits along one of the world's most beautiful coastlines. Multiple generations of post-mining economic and industrial downturn, however, have created a community that is, by all accounts, struggling to ensure that the next generation is healthy, whole, and empowered to begin to rebuild itself. The investment announced today comes along once in a generation. This investment, this building, will reshape the Glace Bay we know, today and for generations to come," said Erika Shea, President and Chief Executive Officer of New Dawn Enterprises Ltd.

Based in Nova Scotia, New Dawn Enterprises Ltd. is a social enterprise that develops community-based solutions to local challenges and opportunities, including initiatives such as housing, at-home senior care, meal delivery, arts, and immigration settlement.

Once completed, the new Glace Bay Youth and Community Centre will house a multi-purpose community facility to offer vulnerable families and youth, a welcoming, accessible and inclusive space to access the services and supports they need.

The new 26,000 square foot net-zero carbon facility will include a multi-use space for youth, families and seniors, indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, a commercial kitchen for programming, a nursery area with indoor playground, community meeting space, and a community café.

The Government of Canada is investing over $8.8 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of Nova Scotia is providing $6 million , and New Dawn Enterprises, Ltd. will secure the balance of the funding.

is investing over in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of is providing , and New Dawn Enterprises, Ltd. will secure the balance of the funding. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

, Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and in investments towards a healthy environment and economy. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

