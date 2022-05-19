CED grants $120,000 to Corporation de Développement Socio-Économique de Stoke as part of its Parc 3R revitalization project.

STOKE, QC, May 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces such as recreational trails and tracks are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced a non-repayable contribution of $120,000 for the Corporation de Développement Socio-Économique de Stoke under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to develop a multi-functional trail and roller track on the grounds of Stoke's Parc 3R.

Since being founded in 2018, the organization has set itself the mission to implement actions and strategies to promote and stimulate Stoke's social, cultural, and economic development with the aim of creating a pleasant, prosperous living environment for citizens. The project to build a year‑round multi-functional trail will provide a space where residents can walk or take their mountain bike or fatbike for a ride, while the 650-square-metre roller track will be open to skateboard, scooter, roller blade, and bicycle users.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

"Our support for the Corporation de Développement Socio-Économique de Stoke's project attests to our government's commitment to support economic development in communities of every size, across every region. The new trail and roller track imagined by the Corporation will dynamize the community with outdoor public spaces where they can be active in complete safety. There is no doubt in my mind that citizens and visitors will make them their own, improving their quality of life. Bravo on this exciting project in Stoke's development!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

""The Stoke community's dynamic nature can be seen in this project. These new outdoor facilities will enable people in the region to engage in physical activity and benefit from a new space where they can come together. Initiatives of this kind help make our rural communities even more vital."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"How happy we are with such an announcement! Thanks to the Government of Canada's financial assistance of $120,000, all Stoke families will soon be able to enjoy a multi-functional trail and roller track in their village. These attractive new facilities will be strategically located close to the school and a new development full of children. These spaces in nature will encourage social interaction and enable our population to be active and healthy. I thank our federal government for this important support."

Liliane Gagnon, President, Corporation de Développement Socio-Économique de Stoke

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

