MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - An exciting new page is being written today for Dare To Care Records with the announcement of the purchase of the Montreal record label by Béatrice Martin. This agreement comes at the end of discussions initiated last summer between the artist better known as Coeur de pirate and the label's shareholder Eli Bissonnette for the buyout of Dare To Care Records.

Associated with Dare To Care Records since the beginning of her career in 2008, Béatrice Martin is taking over the reins of the company where she will now hold the position of President and A&R, while continuing her artistic career as Cœur de pirate.

"I am very excited to begin this new chapter of Dare To Care Records' great history. I have many ideas for the future of the label, but my priority remains to provide a healthy and inclusive environment for our employees to thrive as well as for our artists to develop and continue to share our culture."

-Béatrice Martin, President and Artistic Director, Dare To Care Records

The team in place will ensure the continuation of the company's operations in collaboration with management. A new board of directors will also be put in place. It will be chaired by Nicolas Martin, Chief Operating Officer of Coeur de pirate inc. Jan-Fryderyk Pleszczynski, whose role as interim president ends with the closing of the transaction, will remain in position for a few weeks to ensure a smooth transition before joining the board of directors.

The Dare To Care Records' team will pursue its work with the artists who have been at the heart of the company's activities for the past two decades, while working to define the direction that will allow the development and exploration of new creative horizons.

Other announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

About Dare To Care Records

Active since 2000, Dare To Care is a Montreal-based record label. Its mission is twofold: offer a catalogue of high-quality music and support its artists' development in Quebec, the rest of Canada, and abroad. DTC also includes two sister labels: its francophone division, Grosse Boîte, and its digital offshoot, Sainte Cécile. In addition to marketing its records, DTC manages publishing, produces live shows, and manages artists.

