New measures to support the well-being of Veterans and their families through Budget 2024

Funding will support Veterans' health and research, as well as women, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans

EDMONTON, AB, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, at the University of Alberta's Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campus Consortium (CMVFC3) Symposium, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced new support for organizations serving Veterans and their families across the country.

This year, as part of Budget 2024, the Government of Canada proposes to invest an additional six million dollars through the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund (VFWF), bringing the total investment to $15 million over three years. Since 2018, the Government of Canada has supported 123 initiatives through this program, from research to new initiatives and projects that promote the well-being of Veterans and their families.

A portion of these funds will be allocated to organizations and initiatives that support Veterans' health and employment, as well as women, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

In 2022, the CMVFC3 received funding through the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund to support the academic and employment success of Veteran students and their families. Since then, they have aimed to support the academic and employment success of Veterans and their families, including through this Symposium and through a Knowledge Mobilization Hub, which provides information and resources for

military and Veteran students, their families, post-secondary institutions and CMVF3C partners.

Later this month, on May 27, an official call for proposals for the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund will be launched, inviting interested and eligible organizations to apply for funding. More information will be shared on the Veterans Affairs Canada website and Facebook page.

Quotes

"The Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campus Consortium has demonstrated how we can help Veterans succeed, including in the classroom. Through Budget 2024, we reaffirm our commitment to working with our partners to meet the needs of Canada's Veterans and their families."

Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"As a growing national network of post-secondary institutions partnered with Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC), the Canadian Armed Forces and military-connected family and community organizations, the Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campus Consortium (CMVF3C) is committed to improving the lives of those who serve and have served. Funding from VAC has provided us with an opportunity to leverage post-secondary education as a transforming force for both Veterans and serving members."

Dr. Suzette Brémault-Phillips, Professor, University of Alberta and Chair, Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campus Consortium

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 proposes to invest $6 million additional funding to the program's core funding this year.

additional funding to the program's core funding this year. The Veteran and Family Well-being Fund offers financial support to a wide range of innovative projects that contribute to improving quality of life for Veterans and their families.

Once a formal call for proposals is launched, the Fund will accept submissions from private, public, academic and Indigenous organizations.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $11.5 billion to support Veterans.

Related products

Associated links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations: Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Mikaela Harrison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]