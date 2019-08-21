New Mawiomi Centre to provide Mi'kmaq and broader Indigenous community services and cultural programming in Charlottetown

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in social infrastructure where people can come together and share ideas and resources helps build dynamic, inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Today, Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island; and Chief Junior Gould of the Abegweit First Nation and Chief Darlene Bernard of the Lennox First Nation announced funding for the construction of the Prince Edward Island Urban Indigenous Centre.

The project, which began construction in summer 2019, involves building a three-storey accessible Indigenous centre on the Charlottetown waterfront which will serve multiple purposes. It will have space devoted to Indigenous programming and service delivery in various areas, as well serving as a gathering place to promote Mi'kmaq culture. The new facility, owned jointly by the Lennox Island and Abegweit First Nations, will also house the Mi'kmaq Leadership Assembly space and will have core First Nation tenants, through the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of PEI and the planned, PEI Mi'kmaq Rights Initiative.

The Government of Canada is investing over $4.2 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. Project funding has also been approved by other Government of Canada funding sources.

"The new PEI Urban Indigenous Centre will provide a venue to connect Indigenous people in Prince Edward Island with their culture and offer customized services. It will be a place where community members can learn from one another and continue to build a bright future."

Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Congratulations to the Mi'kmaq of PEI on the development of the Prince Edward Island Urban Indigenous Centre. Projects like these create jobs while also playing a vital role supporting Indigenous peoples; celebrating diverse heritages; and, promoting and preserving Indigenous Culture."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Prince Edward Island's Indigenous community will soon have a dedicated place to call their own. Indigenous peoples, Islanders and visitors alike will all have the opportunity to come together in this special place to celebrate and learn about Mi'kmaq history and the vibrant Indigenous culture and traditions found in our province."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"This project represents a tremendous opportunity for the Mi'kmaq to advance our self-government goals, promote Mi'kmaq culture, and also to enhance much needed program and service delivery to the entire urban Indigenous population."

Chief Darlene Bernard, Lennox Island First Nation, Co-Chair Mi'kmaq confederacy of PEI

This project has been approved to receive $350,000 through Employment and Social Development Canada under the Enabling Accessibility Fund.

through Employment and Social Development Canada under the Enabling Accessibility Fund. Indigenous Services Canada is providing $100,000 .

. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency has previously announced $750,000 in funding towards this project.

in funding towards this project. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. $4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

