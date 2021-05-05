New major investment in housing - The Government of Québec and the Government of Canada Add $100 Million to Renovate Over 500 Low-Rental Housing Units in Montréal

QUÉBEC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Chantal Rouleau, Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and Montréal Region, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, and Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal, announced that the Government of Québec and the Government of Canada are granting an additional $100 million to the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal (OMHM) to renovate 517 unitslow-rental housing units (LRH), several of which are currently boarded up.

Depending on the scope of the renovations required in the various buildings, the work would be carried out over a three-year period based on a schedule to be established by the OMHM. The households affected by this work will be notified in the coming weeks as to what comes next. Personalized support will be provided by the OMHM.

This announcement stems from the Canada-Quebec Housing Agreement signed in October 2020 by the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec. This will be followed by other initiatives that are just as important for Quebecers in all regions.

It should be noted that the Société d'habitation du Québec and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will also provide a $75-million grant to the OMHM in 2021. This amount will fund renovation work on other low-rental housing projects on its territory.

"For several years now, units in LRHs are boarded up.. Today, I am especially pleased to announce that 517 units will be renovated and that, over the coming months, 517 Montréal households will be able to live in renovated units thanks to this $100-million investment. Today's announcement is significant and fits within our vision of housing. We need to increase the housing supply quickly and to take care of our existing rental housing stock, and we will continue to take concrete actions to do so. I am well aware of the current situation and rest assured that we are there to support Quebecers in need.

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This funding will help some 500 Montréal families by providing safe and affordable housing and giving a boost to the local economy. At the same time, we are improving the quality of life of those who need it most."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"The government is committed to increasing the housing supply in the Montréal area and is doing everything it can to do so. I applaud this initiative that will make living environments that have been abandoned for many years livable again. This investment will improve the quality of life of the future residents of these LRHs and will rehabilitate part of Montréal's real estate heritage. We're proud of this announcement."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and Montréal Region

"Families know the housing situation in Montréal all too well. To address this shortage, all levels of government must play a part. Today's announcement shows what can be done when all stakeholders commit to working together. With this investment, 500 Montréal families will have a better, safe and affordable place to call home."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"Housing is a priority for our government. For several years now, we have had a significant need for social and affordable housing in Montréal, a need that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic. The $100-million investment that will help renovate over 500 units in low-rental housing projects and benefit more than 500 Montréal households in need is therefore very good news. I welcome the contribution from the governments of Canada and Quebec and their work alongside the City of Montréal and its partners to make housing a crucial issue. Our government will continue working to improve access to quality housing that meets the needs and budget of Montréalers."

Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montréal

"I am pleased to see that the OMHM and tenant representatives' recent call for reinvestments in major work was heard. This additional invested amount in renovating the low-rental housing stock will allow for the rehabilitation and leasing of a good number of boarded-up units, to the great benefit of Montréalers who have been waiting for subsidized housing for many years. In the coming weeks, we will prioritize occupied buildings that will also be renovated and will notify the residents affected by this good news on a priority basis."

Danielle Cécile, General Manager of the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal

Including the most recent Budget, the Government of Quebec has invested more than $660 million over the past three years to develop housing projects that were promised but never delivered. In addition, $70 million was also announced in the recent budget for 500 new housing units and $50 million was allocated to municipalities to advance stagnant projects.

has invested more than over the past three years to develop housing projects that were promised but never delivered. In addition, was also announced in the recent budget for 500 new housing units and was allocated to municipalities to advance stagnant projects. In the past year, the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec have also signed major agreements for housing construction in Quebec , such as the Canada-Quebec Housing Agreement and one concerning the Rapid Housing Initiative .

and the Government of have also signed major agreements for housing construction in , such as the and one concerning the . The decision to board up LRHs in Montréal is usually made by the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal in collaboration with Public Health. This decision is made for the health and safety of the tenants when structural or fungal contamination problems are identified.

