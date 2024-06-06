Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF offers access to high-quality, global, dividend-paying companies

Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF and Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF can mitigate portfolio risk by seeking to reduce market-cycle volatility

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of three exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"): Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF (ticker: MGDV), Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF (ticker: MCLV) and Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF (ticker: MULV). Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF offers investors enhanced access to global dividend investing, while Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF and Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF provide opportunities to minimize downside risk with actively managed core holdings.

Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF

Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF is managed by the Mackenzie Global Equity & Income Team and seeks to provide long-term capital growth and current income by investing in equity securities of global companies that pay, or may be expected to pay, dividends. The Mackenzie Global Equity & Income Team is well known to Canadian investors and advisors through their decade-long tenure at the helm of the Mackenzie Global Dividend Fund, a mutual fund with a consistently strong track record among its global equity peers. They will leverage their well-honed investment process in this new ETF.

Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF invests in companies that the Mackenzie Global Equity & Income Team has identified as having sustainable competitive advantages, predictable long-term economics and attractive fundamental valuations. It strategically allocates between companies with high-yield dividends and those with the potential for dividend growth.



"Dividend-paying equities continue to play a central role in balanced portfolio construction," said Prerna Mathews, VP, ETF Product and Strategy, Mackenzie Investments. "The Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF offers investors a new way to access a diversified portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying businesses that are leaders within their sectors."

Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF and Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF

Managed by the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity Team, Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF and Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF use a proprietary stock selection process based on fundamental insights to construct risk-optimized portfolios of Canadian and U.S. companies diversified across markets and sectors.

The investment approach combines strategically selected factors to build a portfolio that aims to outperform in various market conditions while managing volatility over a market cycle, relative to the broad market, while seeking to achieve market-like returns.

"With the new Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF and Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF, we're proud to offer investors solutions that can help diversify and de-risk their portfolio while maintaining a focus on long-term growth," added Ms. Mathews.

The initial offerings of the ETFs have closed, and they will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under their respective ticker symbols.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $198.9 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $247 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

For further information: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Valérie Dupuis, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-622-4843, [email protected]