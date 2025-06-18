New luxury condominium residence at Yonge & Lawrence has launched

Architecture by Richard Wengle

The Aston Residences, designed by eminent Canadian architect Richard Wengle, reflect the prestige of Lawrence Park – the desirable neighbourhood the community adjoins. Wengle's focus on quality and functional beauty allows the building to make an aesthetically positive contribution to the streetscape. He is celebrated for his tailored and timeless designs that define luxury living, and reflect a commitment to quality, elegance, and bespoke architecture.

Interior design by Studio Humn

Complementing the exterior façade, interior design is curated by Studio Humn. Throughout the interior spaces, subtle colours, rich materials, and luxurious furnishings create a feeling of warmth and tranquillity. Accomplished designer Houman Rahimzadeh has created a modern sanctuary for sophistication and luxury in a convenient locale.

Quietly luxurious suites

The home-sized suites at The Aston Residences boast lavish, open-concept interiors with designer features and finishes. 10' ceilings and expansive windows create a seamless connection between interior living spaces and generously proportioned terraces outside, complete with barbeque gas hookups. Chef-inspired kitchens come standard with Miele appliances, while designer-selected marble and granite stone accent the kitchen and bathrooms. Sophisticated living areas set the stage for relaxation and entertainment under high ceilings that create depth and breadth.

Private club-like building amenities

Building amenities span the main floor as well as the rooftop penthouse. Residents not only have direct access to Yonge Street, but also a private resident entrance off Woburn Street, complete with concierge and valet service. Entering The Aston Residences, the spacious lobby makes a grand impression, inviting residents to explore the meticulous details throughout the lobby and amenities, including the Library lounge.

At The Aston Residences, every detail has been thoughtfully curated to enhance residents' lifestyles, promoting wellness and serenity at every turn. Making your way to the rooftop, the stunning amenities located on the Penthouse are a sanctuary of contemporary comfort. Stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness and yoga studio, challenge your strength or find your flow in a serene setting. Unwind in the private massage room, perfect for easing tension and restoring balance. The therapeutic benefits of the steam room and dry sauna offer a tranquil escape to detoxify, refresh, and recharge.

For entertaining and celebrating with friends, the bar & lounge provide spaces to converse and connect, while the private dining room comes complete with a separate chef's kitchen and wine cellar. Outside, the penthouse terrace creates a serene escape with resident barbecues, dining areas and plush lounge seating – all designed to offer the perks of a private club.

Upscale area amenities

Surrounded by outstanding neighbourhood amenities, The Aston Residences are located at the intersection of Yonge & Lawrence, with the Lawrence subway station right outside your door. Residents can take advantage of the easy access to high-end dining, retail, and recreation including gourmet restaurants, private member clubs, boutiques, specialty shops, sports fields, and scenic parks.

Presentation Gallery Now Open

The Presentation Gallery for The Aston Residences is located at 3243 Yonge St. Private appointments for the preview opening are now available. Contact Janice Fox at 416-548-3200 and [email protected] to schedule a private appointment, or register your interest at the TheAston.ca

About Montcrest Asset Management

Established in 2012, Montcrest Asset Management has developed a reputation for success, passion and a commitment to excellence. As the developer behind The Aston Residences, the Montcrest team brings a wealth of experience and a focus on thoughtful planning, financial stability, and quality execution, ensuring this landmark project exceeds every expectation. Montcrest is thrilled to curate a luxurious lifestyle in an elegant new residence, designed to be one of the most impressive collections of suites in Canada.

Source: Montcrest Asset Management

To schedule a private appointment, contact Janice Fox at: 416-548-3200 or [email protected]

For marketing inquiries, contact The Brand Factory at: 416-920-8115 or [email protected]

For development inquiries, contact Montcrest Asset Management at: 416-548-5590 or [email protected]

SOURCE Montcrest