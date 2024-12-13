Montcrest launches new luxury condominium residence at Yonge & Lawrence

Designed by renowned architect Richard Wengle & presented by Janice Fox

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Montcrest Asset Management is pleased to announce the launch of The Aston Residences, a landmark development rising at the nexus of Yonge St. & Lawrence Ave. amidst Toronto's renowned Bedford Park & Lawrence Park neighbourhoods. This exclusive midrise condominium building boasts exquisite luxurious residential suites above a retail podium at grade.

The community is designed by renowned Toronto architect Richard Wengle and presented by Janice Fox of Hazelton Real Estate.

As a global luminary known for enduring elegance and meticulous attention to detail, Wengle has a vision for The Aston Residences to embody the sophistication and timeless allure of Toronto's most prestigious communities.

"Our intention for this project was to create an iconic building in the heart of the Lawrence Park and Bedford Park neighbourhoods," said Wengle. "Inspiration is drawn from the classic streets and neighbourhoods of London, Paris and New York where detail, scale and proportion are paramount at the pedestrian level. As the building ascends, it becomes highly articulated with contemporary interpretations of classic architecture."

Yashar Fatehi, CEO of Montcrest, believes the community exemplifies modern elegance. "We're thrilled to present home buyers the opportunity to embrace a luxurious lifestyle in an elegant new residence designed for functionality," he said. "This offers prospective residents the chance to remain in their neighbourhood while enjoying a simple, effortless, and refined lifestyle. With Richard Wengle as our architect, we are confident this community will be one of the most impressive in Canada."

The Aston Residences will redefine sophisticated living for buyers who appreciate the finer things in life. Gracious design, influenced by the classic buildings of London, England's most lauded neighbourhoods, will complement the full range of resident and neighbourhood amenities.

"A project like this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which I'm honoured to present to purchasers and assist them in making the best decision," said Janice Fox. "The Aston Residences speaks to what purchasers consistently request: large spaces with room to entertain, expansive outdoor spaces with BBQs, high ceilings and big windows, full building amenities and walking distance to area attractions. This could be the best building we've seen in North Toronto."

The Bedford Park and Lawrence Park neighbourhoods offer a wealth of upscale dining and retail options, prestigious schools, and private clubs such as The Granite Club, Rosedale Golf Club, and Don Valley Golf Course. Travel is convenient as well, with Lawrence subway station only a few steps away, offering an effortless 30-minute commute to downtown. Highway 401 is just a few blocks north, giving drivers quick access to routes around the GTA.

"The design of The Aston Residences quenches the desire for a return to elegant, tailored architecture that has been missing from our city for many decades," Wengle said.

About Montcrest Asset Management

Established in 2012, Montcrest Asset Management is an entrepreneurial private equity real estate firm that collaborates with high-net-worth and institutional partners to pursue projects that provide compelling, risk-adjusted returns. As the lead developer behind The Aston Residences, Montcrest brings a wealth of experience along with financial stability and flexibility, ensuring this landmark project exceeds all expectations.

About Richard Wengle

Richard Wengle, renowned architect, has profoundly shaped Toronto's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Celebrated for his sophisticated and timeless designs that define luxury living, his creations reflect a commitment to quality, elegance, and innovative design. Owning a home or space crafted by Wengle is not only a testament to one's impeccable taste but also a mark of status. His work elevates the standard of living, offering residents a unique, meticulously designed environment that feels both aspirational and personal.

About Hazelton Real Estate

Hazelton proudly represents exciting new development projects in Yorkville and the heart of the city, as well as outstanding resale properties. Purchasers searching for personalized services and access to the most exciting residences realize that Hazelton will introduce properties not found elsewhere in the general market. Hazelton is uniquely positioned to optimize relationships in the brokerage community as well as non-conventional resources for sourcing properties.

Source: Montcrest Asset Management

Visit THEASTONRESIDENCES.COM

SOURCE Montcrest

For further information, contact Montcrest at: 416-548-5590, or Janice Fox at: 416-548-3200.