New Look Vision Group Partners with Black Optical

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - New Look (Delaware) Corporation ("New Look Vision Group"), announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Black Optical. Founded in 2007 by Gary Black, the business is a leading player in the luxury optical segment of the eyewear market in the United States and Gary Black is well known and respected across the optical industry as a visionary. Black Optical operates three luxury optical stores located in Dallas, Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Gary Black will remain a shareholder in the company and will lead efforts to expand Black Optical's footprint and presence in the industry.

Antoine Amiel, President and CEO of New Look Vision Group stated that: "New Look Vision Group entered the United States market in March 2020 with the acquisition of the Edward Beiner Group. I am delighted to take a further strategic stepp in the form of a partnership with Gary Black. Our development model is based on finding leaders and teams to join with, to run and develop their business. Gary Black and his team are renowned for excellence and vision. New Look Vision Group goes into this partnership as ever mindful of our responsibility as co-owner of an iconic business. Together we are looking at immediate further developments and are very much looking forward to expanding opportunities for the Black Optical team."

Gary Black, the founder of Black Optical stated that: "It is an honor to partner with an industry-leader like New Look Vision Group and Antoine Amiel to expand Black Optical's footprint in eyecare, client service and fashion. We share common goals to bring the best quality, style, aesthetics and service to the industry, which will make this a successful partnership with unlimited potential. Since inception, Black Optical has lived out the idea that great design can exist anywhere, and that real people make fast friends. I look forward to working together with New Look Vision Group as we live out our core values and expand our reach all while building lasting relationships, growing our team and serving our wonderful clients that have become like family. I am grateful for this opportunity and for New Look Vision Group's belief and support in the Black Optical brand. This partnership is a game-changer and we are ready to hit the ground running."

New Look Vision Group is the leader in the eye care industry in Canada and first entered the United States in 2020. New Look Vision Group has a network of close to 450 locations operating mainly under the Iris, New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Edward Beiner banners and a laboratory facility using state-of-the-art technologies.

