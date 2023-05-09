MONTREAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - New Look Vision Group ("NVG") was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving a prestigious 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. It is the second year in a row that NVG receives this important recognition.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

As Canada's largest eyewear and eyecare retailer and the world's largest luxury eyewear retailer, NVG sees it as its responsibility to be at the forefront of developments to improve the customer experience. Innovations the company has brought to market in recent years include AI-assisted diagnostics delivered by its optometrists in selected clinics, the elevation of online eyewear quality to the same level as in store thanks to its ultra-precise eyewear measurement iPhone app, as well as remote optometry to provide access to eye exams even when an optometrist is not available locally. Its 3,000+ workforce of dedicated professionals and employees share a passion in delivering great vision and hearing care services to their patients and customers every day.

"New Look Vision Group is honored to receive this recognition for a second year in a row. This would not have been possible without the passion and commitment of our people who focus every day on enhancing life's sights and sounds. Our scale allows us to invest in the customer experience, and our strength lies in our diversity and in the local knowledge and expertise of our store and production teams. We are fortunate to operate in an industry where we can have a direct positive impact on the lives of thousands of people every day, and this is what unites us and keeps us pushing the boundaries to provide the best care and services to our patients and customers" says Antoine Amiel, President and CEO of New Look Vision Group.

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

New Look Vision Group has continued to grow at an accelerated pace over the recent past, more than doubling its revenues since 2017 and expanding its presence to the United States. Since 2020, the company has completed the acquisition of Luxury Optical Holding and Edward Beiner Group in the US as well as The Vision Clinic and The Optical Group in Canada, with several other smaller eyewear groups also joining force. It is renowned for its selective, people-centric, and empowering acquisition strategy and for its executive talent retention rate.

"Our acquisition strategy is centered around people. We acquire the best talent in the industry, who happen to have stores. We encourage healthy competition amongst our brands and empower their management to operate independently with central support and investment. We are a team of teams, and it is this entrepreneurial spirit which has enabled our success." said Antoine Amiel, President and CEO of New Look Vision Group.

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and resilience," says Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Over the past year, companies such as New Look Vision Group have accelerated their growth by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable growth."

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group is the largest optical group in the eye care industry in Canada and has been rapidly expanding in the United States since its acquisition of Edward Beiner in March 2020, and partnership with Black Optical and acquisition of Luxury Optical Holdings in 2021. New Look Vision Group has a network of 490 locations operating mainly under the Iris, New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Edward Beiner banners and a laboratory facility using state-of-the-art technologies. For additional information please see our Web site www.newlookvision.ca.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

SOURCE New Look Vision Group Inc.

For further information: Contact information: Maria Samios, [email protected]