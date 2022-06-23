New Look Vision Group Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

MONTREAL, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - New Look Vision Group ("NVG") has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies and is part of the program's 29 new winners.

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's most prestigious business awards programs, honoring Canadian-owned and managed businesses for creative, world-class management practices.

Judged by an independent panel made up of program sponsors' representatives as well as special guest judges, companies with revenues exceeding $50 million that demonstrate leadership in 4 core business criteria, such as strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth are eligible for the 2022 Best Managed award.

NVG is the leading Canadian optical group and a prominent high-end optical retailer in the US. The group provides optometry and audiology services as well as optical and hearing care products. It is dedicated to enhancing life's sights and sounds in the communities it is serves, improving the lives of thousands of people every day. NVG's workforce has been at the frontlines of the response to COVID-19, supporting the population as an essential service. The pandemic has not slowed down the Group's strategic initiatives aimed at making it easier for everyone to get access to care and products. NVG was the first in Canada to enable remote optometry examination, allowing people to get access to an eye exam even when an optometrist is not available locally. It was also the first eyewear retailer to sell glasses online that are of the same quality and precision as those sold in store, thanks to its investment in a revolutionary facial scanning app that takes measurement for the production of high quality glasses. Investing in patient relationship, as well as in technology and innovation, are both vital to NVG's success.

"New Look Vision Group receives this recognition distinction with humility and gratitude. We are a people first company, striving on building diverse and empowered teams. We are grateful for this testament to our 3,200 team member's commitment to making easier for everyone to see and hear" said Antoine Amiel, President and CEO of New Look Vision Group.

The 2022 Best Managed Companies share commonalities including putting their people and culture at the forefront of their organization, focusing on their ESG policies, and doubling down on faster digitization.

"The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability and resilience in the face of uncertainty," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Over the past year, these forward-forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth."

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group is the largest optical group in the eye care industry in Canada and has been rapidly expanding in the United States since its acquisition of Edward Beiner in March 2020, and partnership with Black Optical and acquisition of Luxury Optical Holdings in 2021. New Look Vision Group has a network of 477 locations operating mainly under the Iris, New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Edward Beiner banners and a laboratory facility using state-of-the-art technologies. For additional information please see our Web site www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please email [email protected].

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group.

