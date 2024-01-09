New Liquid I.V. survey reveals most Canadians are regularly dehydrated, especially in winter months

Despite knowing how much water they should drink, data shows a lack of understanding around hydration, which is crucial for winter activities

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Liquid I.V. released the results from their Canadian Hydration Awareness survey, which revealed most Canadians feel dehydrated weekly. The survey explored Canadians' levels of knowledge and awareness about hydration, especially how attitudes differ between winter and summer.

Liquid I.V. Canada Infographic (CNW Group/Liquid I.V. Canada)

As an expert in hydration, Liquid I.V. sought out to determine how knowledgeable Canadians are when it comes to understanding their hydration needs, especially in the winter. Though many people notice the signs of needing to hydrate in the summer through perspiration and feeling the effects of the sun's heat, mild winter dehydration can often be less obvious. But through skiing, snowboarding, skating, or just through the regular course of activity in a day, hydration must be monitored as much in the winter as in the summer.

The report unveiled that 63 per cent of respondents reported feeling regularly dehydrated. Even more alarming, younger Canadians ranked highest in feeling dehydrated, with Gen Z (77%) and Millennials (74%) identifying they feel dehydrated at least weekly.

Despite these feelings of dehydration, 74 per cent of respondents were aware of the recommended daily amount of water they should drink (6-8 glasses of water per day), yet more than half (56%) of Canadians surveyed admitted to drinking less than the guidelines. The top reasons they shared for not reaching daily water intake goals were not being thirsty enough (53%), concerns about frequent urination (48%) and forgetfulness (48%).

With colder winter temperatures affecting Canadians over the next several months, data also showed Canadians are likely to experience greater hydration concerns in the winter. The report found 65 per cent of Canadians drink less water in winter, and half of them feel it's harder to stay hydrated in winter than in summer. When asked what makes it difficult for them to stay hydrated in the winter, 45 per cent said they think less about drinking water in the winter, 41 per cent said they don't feel as thirsty in the cold and 21 per cent said they don't realize how much they sweat during the winter months.

"Hydration is key to optimal performance, but despite this, most Canadians simply aren't drinking as much as they need to throughout the year, especially in the winter," said Lori Lauersen, Vice President R&D, Health & Wellbeing, Unilever. "Cold weather is notorious for disguising the symptoms of mild dehydration, often making us think hydration is not essential in the winter, but it's important no matter the season. From the lack of natural heat triggers to the cold, dry air pulling moisture from your body with each breath, we need to shift our mindset to start thinking proactively about hydration year round."

The Canadian Hydration Awareness survey also found:

Canadians are drinking less water in the winter. Half (50%) of Canadians agree they find it more difficult to stay hydrated in the winter than in the summer. They're also thinking about hydration less with 70 per cent saying it's not top of mind in the winter and 39 per cent falsely believing they don't need to drink as much water in the winter as in the summer.

Half (50%) of Canadians agree they find it more difficult to stay hydrated in the winter than in the summer. They're also thinking about hydration less with 70 per cent saying it's not top of mind in the winter and 39 per cent falsely believing they don't need to drink as much water in the winter as in the summer. Many are unaware of the importance of hydration and the symptoms of mild dehydration in the winter. One-quarter (25%) of Canadians say it's less important to stay hydrated in the winter. There was also a 21 per cent drop between people saying they felt thirsty in the summer compared to the winter months.

One-quarter (25%) of Canadians say it's less important to stay hydrated in the winter. There was also a 21 per cent drop between people saying they felt thirsty in the summer compared to the winter months. Canadians felt that outdoor activities and the weather are the primary causes of their winter dehydration. Almost half of respondents (43%) cited leisure outdoor activities to be dehydrating, followed by snow sports (29%), and ice sports (27%). When it comes to the weather, dry air (62%) and colder air (43%) were seen as the most dehydrating things about winter.

Almost half of respondents (43%) cited leisure outdoor activities to be dehydrating, followed by snow sports (29%), and ice sports (27%). When it comes to the weather, dry air (62%) and colder air (43%) were seen as the most dehydrating things about winter. Canadian women are more active in taking steps to stay hydrated than men. Just over half of Canadians say they take a water bottle with them when they leave the house, but women do so more than men (61% vs. 48%). Women are also more likely to have purchased a reusable water bottle (56% vs. 44%) and set daily water goals (40% vs. 34%).

"Canada is one of the coldest countries in the world making it synonymous with winter adventure," said Anusha Babbar, Vice President of International, Health & Wellbeing, Unilever. "Whether it's heading to a winter gathering, hitting the slopes for a ski or out for a trail walk in the snow, it's crucial to take steps to stay hydrated when moving in the cold. Drink a glass of water before you leave the house and take a stick of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier with you on the go so you can fuel your adventures this winter and throughout the year."

Liquid I.V. is a great-tasting electrolyte drink mix that is scientifically formulated to help restore electrolyte imbalances that occur through performance and sport, heat or cold, sun or snow, travel and adventure to deliver improved hydration.

About the Canadian Hydration Awareness Survey

Ketchum partnered with Prodege to conduct an 8-minute online survey on behalf of Liquid I.V. to explore hydration awareness and actions Canadian consumers take to help reinforce positive hydration habits, along with how their attitudes may differ by season. Conducted between October 27 and November 6, 2023 in both English and French, the survey encompasses a representative national sample of 2,012 Canadians aged 18 and over.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a wellness company based in Los Angeles, CA. We believe hydration is the bedrock of wellness so our products are designed to deliver exceptional hydration and additional benefits with delicious flavor. The product line features great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes for accelerated hydration. As a purpose-driven brand, giving back is at the core of Liquid I.V.'s DNA, to date we've donated over 40 million servings to people in need around the globe. We are committed to donating a total of 150 million servings by 2032.

To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.ca and follow @liquidivcanada on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

