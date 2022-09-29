LAVAL, QC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Meilleures Marques Inc., a subsidiary in St-Hubert's grocery division, and Pacini are joining forces to launch a new line of 4 Pasta Sauce Mixes in the agri-food retail industry. Pacini, the leading restaurant brand to arrive in grocery stores from this product category, was the inspiration for classic Italian recipes, while St-Hubert, an expert in marketing grocery products in Canada, will bring the concept to consumers.

The result of this strategic and exciting partnership is the line of 4 Pasta Sauce Mixes, which reflect the authenticity of both Quebec-based brands; the products are quick and easy to prepare, delicious every time, free of artificial flavours and colours, certified Aliments préparés au Québec and, of course, approved by the Pacini team. The sauces are available now at IGA, Metro, Super C, Giant Tiger and Pasquier stores.

"In joining forces with Pacini, our promise is to deliver unique products with the signature flavours of the brand it represents. I am especially proud to participate in the development of another Quebec brand in the grocery industry, where St-Hubert has proven itself countless times. Our teams are developing strategic partnerships with distinctive brands to enhance our product selection in grocery stores and to better respond to consumer needs."

-Richard Scofield, president, Groupe St-Hubert

"At Pacini, we are constantly in creation mode. Combining our love of Italian cuisine with Groupe St-Hubert's expertise was the key to a successful products launch! We are thrilled to associate our name with products that are not only delicious, but also quick and easy to prepare, inspired by Italy but proudly made in Quebec."

-Pierre Marc Tremblay, owner of Pacini

The Rosée Sauce is creamy, with a tomatoey and cheesy taste (made with real cheddar!) and a touch of basil and minced onion.

The Carbonara Sauce is creamy, with the rich flavours of real cheddar, parmesan and real bacon pieces, accented with a touch of pepper.

The Alfredo Sauce is creamy, with the flavours of real cheddar and parmesan and enhanced by a touch of garlic powder and pepper.

The Mac & Cheese Sauce is a unique product developed for the grocery store launch. New in its category, it is a classic smooth and cheesy sauce, made with real cheddar and parmesan.

The Rosée, Carbonara and Alfredo sauce recipes are influenced by those served in Pacini restaurants.

The sauce mixes are ideal for a quick and tasty meal ready in less than 7 minutes.

No artificial colours or flavours

Certified Aliments préparés au Québec

About Groupe St-Hubert

Groupe St-Hubert has more than 6,000 employees working in two divisions: food services and agri-food production and distribution. The two head offices are located in Laval and Boisbriand, Quebec. Founded in 1951 in Montreal, Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert Ltée now includes more than 120 rotisseries in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, and serves more than 28 million meals annually. The St-Hubert retail division produces and distributes more than 500 food products under various brands in grocery retailers across Canada. The company has a long tradition of innovation and is constantly striving to satisfy customers' needs.

About Pacini

Renowned in the Italian restaurant sector for nearly 40 years, Pacini has twenty restaurants in Québec, three in Alberta and one in Mississauga, Ontario. Led from its Québec headquarters, the chain is committed to the happiness and well-being of its employees, franchisees, customers, suppliers and their communities. Pacini innovates constantly to offer the exceptional experience of Italian authenticity, the flawless quality of its products, the variety of its menu, Québec-sourced foods and ingredients, and the promotion of healthy eating. Pacini is defined by its promise, "love the food, love the people.

www.pacini.com

