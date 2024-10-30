New IPOP Facility set to transform Pickleball in Lower Mainland

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Inclusive Place Of Pickleball (IPOP) is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of its new 36,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility at The City of Lougheed in Burnaby. Designed with inclusivity and access in mind, this premier facility answers the rapidly growing demand for dedicated pickleball courts in the Lower Mainland, where long wait times for court access are common due to the sport's exploding popularity.

Featuring ten indoor courts, IPOP's Burnaby location offers players at all levels a place to enjoy pickleball without the lengthy wait times. "We're excited to create an inclusive space where everyone—from first-timers to seasoned pros—can experience pickleball's physical, mental, and social benefits," said Chris White, CEO and Chief Paddle Officer of IPOP. "This facility is a game-changer for the community, welcoming all to experience the joy of pickleball."

With an anticipated opening in December, IPOP's City of Lougheed location is part of a larger expansion that includes additional facilities in Surrey, Victoria, Nanaimo, Anchorage, Montreal and Penticton. Read our blog for more information

"Our goal is to bring inclusive pickleball to the masses" says White, "and secure access for future generations."

A Proudly Canadian Company, Driven by Community

IPOP was created to address the unique needs of Canadian communities. Following an extensive analysis of U.S. franchise options, IPOP identified a need for innovative and adaptable financial models in Canada. "Rather than incurring high franchise royalties (as high as 10%-18%), we prioritize partnerships with individuals, associations, and municipalities, utilizing progressive project delivery models like DBFOM (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain)," said White.

About IPOP

IPOP's founders include Chris White, CEO and Chief Paddle Officer, Praveen Varshney of Varshney Capital, a former board member of the Vancouver Pickleball Association, and Haneef Esmail of Bristol Management Properties, a seasoned expert in hotel and real estate asset management. Together, this team of pickleball enthusiasts brings a wealth of experience and capital to build inclusive pickleball facilities across Canada and US.

Partner with Us

IPOP welcomes partnership inquiries from real estate owners and investors interested in helping grow Canada's pickleball community. To discuss opportunities for opening a facility, leasing, or other partnerships, please reach out to Muni Sehgal at [email protected] or Chris White at [email protected] .

SOURCE Inclusive Place of Pickleball Sports & Entertainment Inc

Media Contact: Chris White CEO & Chief Paddle Officer, IPOP, Email: [email protected]