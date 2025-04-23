Inclusive Place of Pickleball (IPOP) Launches Metro Vancouver's First Large-Scale Indoor Pickleball Facility at The City of Lougheed

BURNABY, BC, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - This Saturday at 10:00 AM, the old Safeway at The City of Lougheed in Burnaby will officially reopen its doors—but instead of groceries, the shelves have been replaced with something even more dynamic and fun…the Inclusive Place of Pickleball (IPOP). This new 30,000 sq. ft. indoor pickleball facility features nine regulation-size courts and marks a significant milestone as Metro Vancouver's first large-scale, fully dedicated pickleball venue. The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Councillors.

As pickleball continues its meteoric rise across the Metro Vancouver region, demand for reliable, indoor playing spaces has surged. IPOP answers that call with a world-class facility designed for accessibility, community engagement, and continuous play—rain or shine.

"We're excited to provide an inclusive space for everyone, from beginners to pros, to enjoy pickleball without having to wait for a court," said Chris White, CEO and Chief Paddle Officer (CPO) of IPOP. "This facility is a game-changer, allowing people to experience pickleball's physical, mental, and social benefits in an environment that welcomes all."

Community-Driven and Player-Focused

More than just a venue, IPOP is a movement. It was founded to create inclusive, accessible spaces that bring people together through the sport of pickleball. Whether you're a newcomer discovering the game or a competitive player seeking high-quality matches, IPOP is designed to meet your needs.

The Burnaby facility will offer structured leagues, ladder play, level-rated drop-ins, dedicated gamified practice areas, coaching for all levels, youth programming, social mixers, and tournaments. A comprehensive lesson curriculum, supported by twelve certified coaches, will help players of all levels improve their skills. IPOP is the official partner of the Minor League Pickleball (MiLP) in the Lower Mainland, and it has a clear pathway for players to reach the Canadian National Pickleball League. The first Western CNPL spectator event will take place this summer with Canada's best players in action at the venue.

IPOP is also proud to support local health initiatives. In partnership with the BC Lung Foundation , the facility will host play-by-donation sessions on opening weekend, benefiting the Better Breathers Program, which supports individuals living with chronic lung conditions.

" It is such a fun and unique opportunity to partner with a great community-oriented organization focused on promoting physical activity and who are passionate about respiratory health. Staying active is a great way to keep your lungs healthy and BC Lung is excited to utilize IPOP's new facility to support our patient groups" says Christopher Lam, President & CEO at BC Lung.

Canadian-Born, Globally Focused

Unlike many pickleball chains operating under American-based franchise models, IPOP was designed from the ground up to meet the unique needs of Canadian communities. By rejecting high franchise royalties, IPOP prioritizes flexible, sustainable expansion.

"After extensive research into U.S. and Canadian franchise options, it became clear we needed a different model," White explains. "IPOP is committed to partnering with individuals, municipalities, and associations using innovative capital solutions and delivery models such as DBFOM—Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain."

The Burnaby facility is the flagship in IPOP's growing network across Canada, with additional locations under development in Victoria, Nanaimo, Surrey, Montreal, and North Vancouver. The city of Penticton location is set to open later this year. The organization is also exploring expansion into international markets as part of its vision to build a global pickleball community.

Leadership Built on Passion and Expertise

Behind IPOP is a leadership team combining entrepreneurial experience with a deep love for pickleball. Co-founders include:

Chris White , CEO & CPO – A serial entrepreneur and a dedicated advocate for inclusive sport and recreation.

, CEO & CPO – A serial entrepreneur and a dedicated advocate for inclusive sport and recreation. Praveen Varshney , Varshney Capital – A leader in Canadian venture capital and former board member of the Vancouver Pickleball Association.

, Varshney Capital – A leader in Canadian venture capital and former board member of the Vancouver Pickleball Association. Haneef Esmail , Bristol Management – Brings over 30 years of experience in real estate and hotel asset management.

, Bristol Management – Brings over 30 years of experience in real estate and hotel asset management. Muni Sehgal , CFO –CPA/MBA with 20 +years of financial expertise at Morgan Stanley .

, CFO –CPA/MBA with 20 +years of financial expertise at Morgan Stanley . Kiran Dhatt , CSO — MSc spearheading strategic growth initiatives across technology, marketing, sustainability, and community engagement.

Together with a growing team of investors and pickleball enthusiasts, the group has combined capital, business acumen, and community values to reimagine what recreational infrastructure can look like across Canada.

A Vision for the Future

As pickleball continues to thrive across the continent, IPOP's mission is clear: create a global pickleball community that bridges divides, promotes wellbeing, and welcomes all, regardless of background or ability. IPOP is focused on inclusive excellence in pickleball, empowering diverse communities through innovative and accessible play. Our commitment to quality leadership drives transformative experiences, making pickleball a catalyst for positive change worldwide.

"This isn't just about opening more courts," says White. "It's about building community—creating spaces where people can grow their skills, build friendships, and discover the joy of the game. That's what IPOP is all about."

Grand Opening Details

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 9:45 AM

Where: Inclusive Place of Pickleball (IPOP)

Unit 2, 9855 Austin Rd, The City of Lougheed Shopping Centre, Burnaby, BC

What: Ribbon-cutting with Mayor Mike Hurley, facility tours, drop-in play by donation to BC Lung.

About IPOP

The Inclusive Place of Pickleball (IPOP) is a proudly Canadian company focused on building inclusive, community-centered pickleball facilities across Canada. Designed for all skill levels—from newcomers to seasoned players—IPOP offers dedicated indoor courts, structured programming, and a welcoming environment that emphasizes health, fun, and connection.

IPOP is actively expanding across Canada and into international regions. We seek partnerships with Pickleball Canada associations, First Nations, municipalities, developers, investors,and pickleball players with an interest in the business of sustainable pickleball with shared values.

Website: www.ipop.fun

SOURCE Inclusive Place of Pickleball Sports & Entertainment Inc

For media inquiries, partnership discussions, or leasing opportunities, contact: Muni Sehgal, Chief Financial Officer, IPOP, [email protected]