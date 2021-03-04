Southwestern Ontario institutions awarded $54.3 million to support Canada's global leadership in research

HAMILTON, ON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Research and science are essential to creating opportunity for Canadians and finding solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow. That's why the Government of Canada has committed more than $10 billion since 2016 to fund research and science, and it is why research and science have guided our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To keep Canadians safe and supported through this crisis, and to build back better for everyone, we will continue to make smart investments in Canadian research and those who power it.

Yesterday, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, announced an investment, through the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, to support more than 100 research projects and almost 1,000 researchers across the country. Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, highlighted some of those investments: over $54 million in various research projects at McMaster University ($35 million), the University of Waterloo ($17 million) and St. Joseph's Health Care London ($2 million).

At McMaster University, $9 million of the $35-million investment will be used to support the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging and the development of new tools to help identify early causes of mobility impairment, disability, cognitive decline and other health conditions, with a view to increasing disability-free healthy life spans.

By continuing to invest in science and research, we're helping create new jobs, a cleaner environment and healthier communities—now and for the future.

Quotes

"Great science and research is the first step in driving innovation. Now more than ever, Canadians are looking to their researchers to develop innovative solutions to real-world problems. Our government is proud to support today's funding recipients, who are harnessing their expertise and dedication to make the important discoveries that will serve Canadians now and in the future."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This investment in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging will help seniors in Canada live longer, healthier lives. McMaster University is a top-flight research institution and a huge contributor to Hamilton through research and its engagement with our community on many levels."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour

"We owe our seniors the knowledge and research required to ensure a healthy, safe and prosperous quality of life well beyond retirement. Researchers like Dr. Parminder Raina ensure Hamilton's leadership in innovation while working to tackle the problems of both today and tomorrow!"

– Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East–Stoney Creek

"Investing in research is an investment in the future of Canada. Discoveries will lead to economic growth and will help solve the challenges the world faces today. These projects demonstrate the breadth and depth of Canadian expertise and excellence, and these awards are a tribute to the innovative researchers across the country."

– Roseann O'Reilly Runte, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

Quick facts

The investments are made under the Canada Foundation for Innovation's (CFI) Innovation Fund. The Innovation Fund supports 40% of the eligible infrastructure costs of an institution's research project, with the remaining portion coming from partners such as provincial and territorial governments and the institution itself.

The funding will be provided to 35 different universities, colleges and research institutions across Canada , with 14 recipients in Ontario ; nine in Quebec ; four in British Columbia ; two each in Alberta and Saskatchewan ; and one each in Manitoba , Nova Scotia , Newfoundland and Labrador , and the Northwest Territories .

, with 14 recipients in ; nine in ; four in ; two each in and ; and one each in , , and , and the . A full list of the universities, colleges and research institutions funded by the CFI as part of yesterday's announcement, along with stories about some of the projects receiving support, are available online.



Projects are selected as part of Innovation Fund competitions, which take place every two to three years and include a rigorous merit review process.

In Budget 2018, the Government of Canada made an investment of $763 million over five years in the CFI to support state-of-the-art research infrastructure at Canadian universities, colleges and research hospitals. It also established stable funding of $462 million per year for the CFI starting in 2023–24.

made an investment of over five years in the CFI to support state-of-the-art research infrastructure at Canadian universities, colleges and research hospitals. It also established stable funding of per year for the CFI starting in 2023–24. In May 2020 , the government announced $450 million in funding to help Canada's academic research community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding included supports for universities and health research institutes to pay research staff and to maintain essential research-related activities.

