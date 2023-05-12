VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Pre-arrival settlement services are key to setting newcomers up for success in Canada. They provide newcomers with the information and support they need to make informed decisions about their new lives in Canada before they arrive, which helps them successfully transition into their communities and find work faster.

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today announced on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Citizenship, Refugees and Immigration, an investment of nearly $12 million to S.U.C.C.E.S.S. to help deliver important pre-arrival services to new immigrants. This is part of overall settlement funding extensions that were announced yesterday.

Minister Sajjan had the opportunity to visit S.U.C.C.E.S.S., one of 15 service providers that offer information, orientation, and referrals to newcomers. This organization offers online and in-person services abroad to newcomers before they arrive in Canada, including information about the Canadian workplace, soft skills development, and employment counselling, as well as services tailored to refugees that help them prepare for jobs in Canada.

Investments in pre-arrival services and organizations like S.U.C.C.E.S.S. are investments in the newcomers and families joining Canada's diverse communities, and help them grow while strengthening Canada's economy.

Quotes:

"Pre-arrival services provide permanent residents with the resources to make informed decisions about their new life in Canada. This new funding will deliver consistent, high quality, client-centred services to people around the world. With our investment, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. can continue supporting the needs of newcomers by offering helpful online and in-person services."

– The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Providing services to newcomers before they arrive in Canada is critical to successful integration. These services help newcomers make decisions about the life they want to live in Canada as early as possible in their immigration journey and helps them contribute to the economy more quickly. The success of newcomers in Canada is because of the hard work and efforts of groups like S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Ensuring that early success is critical to our economy and ensuring long-term prosperity for Canada and its people.

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"S.U.C.C.E.S.S. is honoured to be recognized as a key pre-arrival service provider and we're proud to continue delivering services to ensure newcomers are better equipped to settle in Canada. Since 2008, our Active Engagement and Integration Project (AEIP) has delivered pre-arrival settlement services to more than 41,000 newcomers from 155 countries. Our program continues to adapt to better serve new arrivals – we recently developed mental health webinars and self-care kits to help clients cope with immigration challenges – and we're grateful for the opportunity to assist even more newcomers in partnership with IRCC in future."

– Queenie Choo, CEO of S.U.C.C.E.S.S.

Quick facts:

As announced on May 11, 2023 , the Minister approved a two-year extension of Pre-Arrival Contribution Agreements from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2025 . Through these agreements, funding for 15 service provider organizations totals over $60 million up to 2025.

, the Minister approved a two-year extension of Pre-Arrival Contribution Agreements from to . Through these agreements, funding for 15 service provider organizations totals over up to 2025. Today's funding announcement is part of over $60 million in pre-arrival settlement funding invested across Canada . Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's pre-arrival services program maximizes the economic and social integration of newcomers by:

in pre-arrival settlement funding invested across . Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's pre-arrival services program maximizes the economic and social integration of newcomers by: directly connecting clients with the information and services they need through a streamlined, easy-to-navigate process,



encouraging newcomers to apply for recognition of their foreign credentials before they arrive, if needed, and



linking clients to federal and provincial settlement services in Canada .

. In total, 15 service provider organizations will receive additional funding to support pre-arrival services. These organizations serve clients in the country of origin and are based in British Columbia , Manitoba , Nova Scotia , Ontario , and internationally.

, , , , and internationally. Founded in 1973 by a passionate group of volunteers who wanted to contribute back to Canada , S.U.C.C.E.S.S. has evolved into one of the largest social service agencies in the country. It is a non-partisan, non-profit multicultural Canadian organization with a proud 50 year history of serving newcomers, seniors, youth and families.

, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. has evolved into one of the largest social service agencies in the country. It is a non-partisan, non-profit multicultural Canadian organization with a proud 50 year history of serving newcomers, seniors, youth and families. Canada has funded pre-arrival services since 1998. While initially only provided to refugees, services were expanded to include other categories of immigrants in 2001.

Related product:

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]