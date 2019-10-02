New Indigobaby Concept Opens at Indigo CF Sherway Gardens

The expansive 1500 sq. ft. space offers the best brands on every expectant parent's wish list, community events and programming where parents can connect, the expert advice of trusted in-store staff and the books that every parent needs to support them on their journey. Shoppers will enjoy an expanded selection of over 575 must-have baby products from the best baby brands including UPPA, EGG, Nuna, Nanit, Stokke, Babybjorn, and more.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be opening the doors to this new Indigobaby concept at our Sherway location," said Kirsten Chapman, President, Indigo. "Our customers have been enjoying our extensive baby selection, including parenting books and baby's first library, as well as trusted in-store advice for more than 20 years. This new concept shop was a natural extension for us as being a destination for all things baby."

Chapman continues, "Shopping for a newborn can be an overwhelming experience. With this shop, we're offering customers a space that is not only beautiful and inspiring, but easy to navigate, and highly curated, with the brands and products that are must-haves for a newborn. We are also excited to be able to offer that extra layer of support with our incredible expert staff."

Guided by Indigobaby's list of the must-have essential items for expectant parents and newborns, the new concept makes shopping simple, taking the guesswork out of preparing for the arrival of a new baby. With access to hundreds of items available in-store and an extensive online assortment that can be shipped home, expectant parents can touch and test everything from strollers and car seats to carriers and swaddles.

Customers can also enjoy shopping the full assortment through the Indigo app, which makes shopping easy and efficient. With the app, customers can scan barcodes on any item, and either check out and ship directly to their home, send to a recipient or add to their wish list.

Customers looking to create an Indigobaby Registry can also do so in-store with hands-on-help from expert staff to walk them through the process from start to finish. Expectant parents can build their registry on their phone through the Indigo app and share with loved ones and friends who can shop the registry with ease.

Members of Indigo's plum® program can also look forward to earning plum points while shopping in store and earn 5 points on almost every dollar spent 1.

The Indigobaby concept store is located on the 2nd level of Indigo at CF Sherway Gardens 25 The West Mall in Toronto, Ontario.

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

