The launch is an important one for the Anne Mulaire team as they have done extensive research on body types and fit, including a focus group with women where they learned what their needs and challenges are when looking for inclusive sizes. Through their findings they discovered that although there are some options available, there is still a large gap to be filled by the fashion industry.

"Every woman deserves to feel confident and beautiful in the clothing that they put on," says Andréanne Dandeneau, owner of Anne Mulaire. "We believe that truly sustainable fashion requires everyone's participation and right now the fashion industry is leaving people behind because of their size. We think it's time to shift that narrative and we're starting with inclusive sizing in all of our clothing lines."

The launch of these new sizes will feature an array of products, including leggings made from bamboo fabric, blouses, sweaters, vests, cropped tops and more—with new designs in the works.

For more information and to view the new inclusive sizes, please visit annemulaire.ca or visit in-store at 421 Mulvey Avenue, Unit 303. The hashtag #BetterFitBetterWorld can also be used to continue the conversation and learn more about the campaign.

About Anne Mulaire

Anne Mulaire is an established, Métis owned clothing company that has built its reputation for customized and sustainable clothing. Their clothing lines honour

Canada's French, Indigenous and Métis character—with hints of Prairie culture, notes of the North and shades of the Pacific Northwest.

About the Designer

Andréanne Mulaire Dandeneau (Anne) was born in St. Boniface, Manitoba—Winnipeg's thriving French quarter. She is the great-great-great granddaughter of Catherine Mulaire, who was born in 1843. A daughter of a Voyageur and the first rural Métis teacher in the Red River Settlement, Catherine was also an accomplished seamstress whose embroidery continues to inspire the designs of Anne Mulaire.

Anne was raised to embrace her Ojibwe/French heritage, respect all people, and honour the planet we share—principles that still guide her as a businesswoman and a designer today.

Since 2005, Anne has followed the path of entrepreneurship, after graduating from LaSalle College School of Fashion Design in Montreal, one of Canada's top design programs. Her earliest customers may remember her company as MJ Anne Couture and VOILÀ par Andréanne.

