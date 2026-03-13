SAINT-ALBAN, QC, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is restoring control of our immigration system while attracting and retaining those with the skills and experience needed to drive our economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced a new temporary measure to help the Government of Quebec retain the skilled workers it may support on their pathway to permanent residence.

Through this measure, eligible workers can get an employer‑specific work permit under the International Mobility Program. This will allow them to keep working for their current employer for up to 12 more months. This will give the Government of Quebec time to review their eligibility for a Quebec Selection Certificate (Certificat de sélection du Québec) before they apply for permanent residence. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) created this measure to support Quebec's new policy, help workers stay employed and make sure immigration efforts are targeted where they are most effective. This measure is available only to those who have received an invitation from Quebec to submit a Demande de Selection Permanente (DSP).

The federal government recognizes that many of these skilled workers have been in Canada for a considerable time, are working and have become valued members of their communities. Maximizing the transition of these prospective permanent residents supports the strong economy Canada needs in the long term.

The Government of Canada is also working with provinces and territories to specifically support rural labour force needs, while ensuring continued alignment with national labour market and immigration objectives. Employment and Social Development Canada is introducing temporary measures for employers using the Temporary Foreign Worker Program to fill their rural labour market needs in provinces and territories that choose to participate. From April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, rural employers will be able to retain their existing amount of low-wage temporary foreign workers and increase their percentage from 10 to 15%.

Canada remains committed to reducing the temporary population to less than 5% of the total population by the end of 2027, and this targeted measure supports that goal. Striking the right balance in our new approach means introducing additional measures as needed and working with all provinces and territories to address their workforce needs.

Quotes

"Canada is restoring balance and control to our immigration system. To grow Canada's economy, we need skilled workers in critical sectors to stay in the country so they can continue to support their communities. We will continue to work collaboratively with our provincial and territorial partners to support our domestic workforce, while making sure local economies have the support they need to thrive."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The measure we're announcing today is a strategic lever that will give Quebec more time to plan the transition from temporary immigration to permanent residence. This collaboration between our governments strengthens predictability for businesses, supports growth and contributes to the vitality of the Quebec economy, all while respecting our goals of reducing temporary immigration to the country."

– The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

Quick facts

Temporary foreign workers are eligible if they have submitted a permanent selection application under the province's new Skilled Worker Selection Program and have received a request from Quebec to submit a Demande de Sélection Permanente (DSP).





This initiative will be open only to those who hold, or recently held, an employer-specific work permit under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program or the International Mobility Program expiring between today and December 31, 2026.





Eligible workers can apply on IRCC's website until December 31, 2026, and will benefit from expedited processing. Workers are encouraged to submit an application before their permit expires so that they can continue working.





The 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan reduces targets for new temporary resident arrivals and stabilizes targets for permanent resident admissions, while providing stability to those already living, working and contributing to Canada. The plan commits to a targeted measure to accelerate the transition of up to 33,000 work permit holders to permanent residence in 2026 and 2027.

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SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Laura Blondeau, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 343-550-4808, [email protected]; Media Relations: People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]