"Now we know the ideal home is a greener, spacious and more comfortable place to live, where we can be close to the people we care about and do the activities that make us feel good," affirms Kathy Davey, Head of Home Furnishing and Retail Design, IKEA Canada . "A happy home is great for the mental wellbeing of us all and we're excited to continue helping Canadians find ideas and inspiration that can help them create the homes that support the relationships and rituals that are most meaningful to them. "

Although more than 40 percent of Canadian adults rated time alone as an important activity to maintain a sense of mental wellbeing at home, extended time at home brought many families closer together as nearly four in ten people in Canada (38 percent) said their relationships with their families had improved in the last 12 months. Some relationships didn't fare as well as more than a quarter of Canadians (26 percent) noted that their friendships had suffered during this time.

Beyond the home, communities and neighbourhoods played an important role in peoples' lives during the past year as almost three quarters of people in Canada (74 percent) spent more time in their local neighbourhoods.

More than 34,000 people from 34 countries, including Canada, shared their thoughts on mental wellbeing and life at home, reflecting on the impact of the last 12 months and how they feel about the future in the IKEA Life at Home Report.

Top of the sleep-loving charts: 72% of people in Finland say sleeping is most important for achieving mental wellbeing, much more than Canada's 56% of people who embrace sleep for wellbeing.

Finding home space for headspace: 16% of people in France, Ireland, and Canada note that where they live doesn't sufficiently meet their wellbeing needs.

Seeking professional support: 35% of people in Portugal turn to their therapist to talk about their mental health and wellbeing, versus only one in five in Canada (20 percent)

The world's decluttering hotspot: 38% of people in Australia say having a home that is easy to keep clutter-free has become more important to them, similar to the 37 percent of people in Canada who note "easy-to-clean" as a top feature of an ideal home.

Discover more about the full interactive report at lifeathome.ikea.com and for tips and inspiration to balance a better life at home, Canadians are encouraged to dive into Swede Space. The online video series at ikea.ca/SwedeSpace showcases useful, affordable solutions from making room for exercise, to establishing flexible workspaces across the home.

About the research

The quantitative research was carried out by YouGov on behalf of Ingka Holding B.V. – IKEA Group. YouGov is an international research and data analytics group. YouGov interviewed a total sample of 34, 387 adults aged 18+ in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. The survey was conducted in 34 countries between 24 June and 28 July 2021, via online panels for each country. Quotas have been applied on gender, age and region, and data was weighted according to the dimensions of gender, age and region on the basis of an ideal weighting from statistics in each country, so that the results are representative of the population in regard to the target group. Bases: All adults = 34,387

