NEW 'HUSTLE HUB BY LG GRAM' ONLINE COMMUNITY ENABLES MEMBERS TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED INDIVIDUALS

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - To address and support the evolving needs of Canadians with side hustles and entrepreneurs alike, LG Electronics is officially launching Hustle Hub by LG gram in Canada. For LG gram users, and anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit, Hustle Hub by LG gram is a dedicated online Facebook community for users to network, access relevant information and resources. LG gram laptop owners that certify their product can also enjoy exclusive offers and member benefits.

LG recognizes that gram users are people who Hustle to make their work and life goals happen, and it is this defining trait that is celebrated in the hub's name and in its motto: Hustle Light, Hustle Right.

"It's a place to share insights, make connections, and find out how to make your work and life even better," says Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

Hustle Hub by LG gram provides useful tools and tips, how-to guides and compelling videos and articles on a range of business, career and market-related topics. The online community presents smarter and better ways to get things done with LG gram, to enhance the user experience, and deliver content that shows how to work more efficiently – any place and any time.

The online community will also offer exclusive rewards and membership benefits, and early access to product launches for LG gram owners. In addition, LG gram owners who certify their model number and purchase information through the Hustle Hub redemption site, will receive a Hustle Hub welcome kit, along with special offers and event notifications tailored to their interests.

The first event for Canadian members, happening January 26, 2022 is a live Q&A session with Joanna Griffiths, the Toronto-based founder and CEO of Knix. Since launching the direct-to-consumer company in 2013, Griffiths has built Knix into one of the fastest-growing intimate apparel brands globally.

"I fundamentally believe in the power of community and that the best help for entrepreneurs is talking to other entrepreneurs going through similar challenges," says Griffiths. I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for the support and network of others, so I'm happy to be a part of this community as it's what Hustle Hub offers."

Canadian entrepreneurs Jonathan Cavaliere (founder of Mr. Cavaliere menswear) and Vivian Kaye (small business expert and founder of KinkyCurlyYaki) will operate as guest moderators for Hustle Hub by LG gram. They'll interact with members of the group and post relevant industry insights and articles, related to their respective areas of expertise.

In January, February and March of 2022, three Canadian entrepreneurs – Hawley Dunbar of Sidewalk Hustle, Charles Ouimet of refinedmoment, and Alen Palander of Palander Studios – will each host a giveaway for a chance to win a 14-inch LG gram laptop.

"Worldwide, more and more people are discovering the unique advantages of LG gram," says Jang Ik-hwan. "Our premium laptops offer impressive screen-to-body ratios and excellent portability with their slim, ultra-light form factors. Now, with Hustle Hub by LG gram, we're giving LG gram users an additional layer of support, service and value."

Launched in Canada in 2020, LG gram is LG's flagship laptop lineup. Prized for its portability, lightweight design, performance and long battery life, LG gram has become a favourite with business travelers, digital nomads and entrepreneurs.

In addition to launching in Canada, Hustle Hub by LG gram is also rolling in the United Kingdom, United States and Japan.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage to high efficiency solar solutions, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG's IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to its customers. For more information on LG's Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/B2B.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

