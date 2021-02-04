The E.L.A.N. residence features 16 apartments to provide affordable housing for seniors so they can stay close to their families and communities. To improve the quality of life of seniors, break isolation and ensure their safety, the residence will be equipped with a kitchen, a dining room and two common lounges.

This project is made possible thanks to the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF), a flagship initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The NHS is our 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a safe and affordable place to call home.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Seniors have shaped this country and are among the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, it's important that we work together to support them. That's why our government is proud to support projects like this one through our National Housing Strategy." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"We want to live on our territories with dignity, and for our seniors, that means maintaining their independence and the ability to foster the relationships they have built over the course of their lives with the community they helped build. A project of this scale reflects the attention we show them. The Témiscamingue RMC fully supports the efforts of the municipality of Laverlochère-Angliers in this project!" – Claire Bolduc, Prefect of the Témiscamingue RCM

"In Témiscamingue, people have strong ties to their region. Our seniors want to avoid uprooting as much as possible and remain in their community for years to come, while providing dynamic and welcoming living conditions. In that regard, I would like to thank Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation for their generous contribution to this important homegrown project. Thank you for believing in the development of our community and for helping our seniors 'age and live together in place'." – Daniel Barrette, Mayor of the municipality of Laverlochère-Angliers

"We launched this essential project in 2013 for the benefit of our citizens who wish to stay in their community and avoid having to leave the Témiscamingue region. Against all odds, our organization has delivered on this project with strength and determination. We're on the verge of completing this beautiful residence, which will become the home of many citizens in the short and long term. On their behalf, I would like to extend my deepest thanks to CMHC for its bold financial contribution." – Lorraine Barrette, President of E.L.A.N. Laverlochère

Quick facts

The Government of Canada acknowledges that the E.L.A.N. residence is located on the traditional territory of the Anishinabe, Cree and Algonquin peoples.

acknowledges that the E.L.A.N. residence is located on the traditional territory of the Anishinabe, Cree and Algonquin peoples. Universal design and accessibility were implemented throughout the building.

The new building is expected to save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 28.1% compared to the National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings 2015.

for Buildings 2015. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546, [email protected]; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

