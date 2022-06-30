SAANICH, BC, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Seniors, persons with physical and developmental disabilities, and those at risk of homelessness, among others, will soon have access to new homes and on-site services through the construction of Nigel House in Saanich.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston–Richmond East, Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria–Swan Lake, and Fred Haynes, Mayor of the District of Saanich, announced nearly $56 million in funding towards 88 new units at the Nigel House in Saanich.

The Government of Canada is providing approximately $3.2 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the Government of British Columbia, through BC Housing, is contributing approximately $47.5 million in construction financing and a grant of $5.2 million for Nigel House.

Located at 851 Nigel Ave., the new building will provide 88 units, including 41 residential care beds, 37 affordable assisted living units and 10 affordable rental units for independent seniors. Construction is expected to be complete in 2024.

The redevelopment will provide hundreds of new homes for individuals, families, seniors, people living with disabilities and people with mental health challenges. This includes:

approximately 440 affordable rental homes;

approximately 255 units of market housing;

37 assisted living units;

41 residential care; and

25 homes with supports.

The first phase of the redevelopment also includes a second housing project, which is scheduled to break ground in late 2022. The Greater Victoria Housing Society's new five-storey apartment building will provide 70 rental homes for moderate- and low-income individuals, families, seniors and adults living with disabilities. The Government of Canada continues to work with all partners to realize the development of projects that comprise the Nigel Valley re-development.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. Our government remains committed to working with our partners to ensure our seniors have access to housing that meets their needs. Today's announcement is another important step in the right direction and will go a long way to support families in Saanich. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This investment from the National Housing Co-investment Fund is improving the economic and social well-being of the individuals, seniors, and families who will soon call Nigel House their home and will make Saanich a better place to live. When people have a secure and stable home, they gain the confidence they need to succeed and fulfill their potential." – Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston–Richmond East

"Strong partnerships are needed to create lasting positive change in people's lives by improving housing affordability in our communities. The Nigel Valley redevelopment represents what a community can accomplish by working together to redevelop a neighbourhood that's focused on the needs of the people who will live there." - Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake

"It's amazing what can happen when multiple stakeholders, including our local community associations, take a collaborative and proactive approach to challenges like housing. This project caters to a wide range of housing needs in Saanich and I look forward to seeing how it will enhance our community over the years to come." – Fred Haynes, Mayor, District of Saanich

"Broadmead Care has had a dream for years to build a new Nigel House. We are excited to see housing, health, and social services coming together to make this dream a reality and more. The new Nigel House will be part of a beautiful community campus of care with a focus on aging in place, research and innovation." – Derrick Bernardo, President and CEO, Broadmead Care

"The Nigel Valley Project is a remarkable collaborative effort with the goal of meeting the needs of our diverse community. What we are creating is more than just housing – we are creating an inclusive community where people from all walks of life feel a true sense of belonging and has a place that feels like home." – Geoffrey Ewert, CEO, Garth Homer Society

"The Nigel Valley Project amplifies what can be achieved when stakeholders collaborate for the good of the community as a whole. Garth Homer is proud to be a part of this transformative initiative." – Bruce Homer, Board Chair, Garth Homer Foundation

"Greater Victoria Housing Society is really thrilled that we can increase the amount of affordable rental homes available in Saanich. We are very grateful to be a part of this strong partnership with the Province and other community non-profit organizations that will result in a transformation of this neighborhood, and create a community where everyone feels at home." – Virginia Holden, Executive Director, Greater Victoria Housing Society

"Providing housing and recovery-oriented supports to people living with mental health challenges is at the heart of our work. ICMHA is proud to partner in bringing 800 homes and the creation of an inclusive community to the Nigel Valley to serve so many of those in need." – Chris Forester, Executive Director, Island Community Mental Health Association

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada recently committed $250 million in NHCF contributions to provinces and territories to support the renovation of more than 25,000 affordable housing units for vulnerable Canadians across the country

recently committed in NHCF contributions to provinces and territories to support the renovation of more than 25,000 affordable housing units for vulnerable Canadians across the country The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over to give more Canadians a place to call home. The B.C. government is making the largest investment in housing in B.C.'s history – $7-billion over 10 years. Since 2017, the Province has funded nearly 34,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in British Columbia , including nearly 4,500 in the Capital Regional District.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

More information about the Nigel Valley redevelopment can be found here: https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/development-projects/saanich-nigel-valley

A map showing the location of all announced provincially-funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

