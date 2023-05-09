WINNIPEG, MB, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor , and the Honourable Rochelle Squires, Manitoba Families Minister, announced changes to the Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit (CMHB) to better support low-income people in Manitoba.

Announced as part of the National Housing Strategy, the CMHB is providing $154.6 million in housing benefits to support over 17,000 vulnerable Manitobans. This cost-shared program was co-developed by the federal and provincial governments through the Canada Housing Benefit initiative.

The CMHB provides financial assistance to eligible renters who need help paying for housing costs, including youth transitioning out of the care of Child and Family Services, people who are at risk of homelessness or who are homeless and people living with mental health and addiction issues in designated supportive housing buildings.

The changes to the program that are part of today's announcement include:

Increasing the benefit amount to a maximum of $350 per month for all recipients of the CMHB, from $250 per month, retroactive to April 1, 2023 .

per month for all recipients of the CMHB, from per month, retroactive to . Providing an additional $72 on top of the maximum benefit for anyone paying a cold rent (rent that does not include utilities), retroactive to April 1, 2023 .

on top of the maximum benefit for anyone paying a cold rent (rent that does not include utilities), retroactive to . Removing the two-year time limit of the benefit for youth transitioning out of care and people living with mental health and addiction issues once they transition from designated supportive housing buildings into the private market (there is no time limit on the benefit for those at risk of homelessness or who are homeless).

Raising the age of CMHB eligibility for youth transitioning out of care to 26.

It is anticipated that these changes will be implemented to the program starting July 1, 2023.

"Through the Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit, our government is providing financial support to low-income Manitobans who are in need of a safe, affordable place to call home. The changes announced today will improve the program and provide more substantial supports to those who have accessed these benefits. This is another example of the National Housing Strategy at work to provide results for Canadians." The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Through the Canada-Manitoba Housing Benefit, our government is supporting the most vulnerable renters maintain safe and stable housing. By expanding this benefit, we're supporting vulnerable Manitobans find a access to housing that meets their needs. Through our investments under the National Housing Strategy, our government is building strong and thriving communities across Manitoba and across the country." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Access to stable housing improves the lives and health of Manitobans and the whole-of-government Manitoba homelessness strategy recognizes the importance of retaining housing for those at risk. Through the CMHB, we will continue to support the housing needs of vulnerable Manitobans, including those at risk of and experiencing homelessness, and provide affordability support that meets the needs of low-income renters." – The Honourable Rochelle Squires, Manitoba Minister of Families

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

The Canada Housing Benefit (CHB) was announced as part of the National Housing Strategy in 2017 to fund portable housing benefits across Canada .

was announced as part of the National Housing Strategy in 2017 to fund portable housing benefits across . The CHB was co-developed with provinces and territories and launched in 2020 with joint funding of $4 billion over eight years to provide direct financial support to Canadians who are experiencing housing need.

over eight years to provide direct financial support to Canadians who are experiencing housing need.

The intent of the CHB is to provide support to Canadians to improve their housing affordability, with approximately 300,000 households expected to receive the benefit across the country by 2027-28.

