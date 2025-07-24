MONTREAL, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - With an incomparable voice and a stage presence that captivates audiences worldwide, singer Dimash Qudaibergen is embarking on new artistic adventures across Europe and North America.

The Stranger tour continues

Dimash in concert in Düsseldorf in 2024 (CNW Group/PDC)

Following recent tour announcements, fans can now look forward to spectacular performances in Riga, Berlin, London, Barcelona,New York and Mexico between October and December. Dimash, from Kazakhstan, is looking forward to showcasing his art and dreams around the world. At meetings organized in London and Barcelona with fans and the press, the artist, composer, performer and multi-instrumentalist shared that he has a multitude of projects in mind. While he admits that the song "SOS d'un terrien en détresse" is the one that has accompanied him since the beginning of his career, he is multiplying compositions blending different genres and vocal techniques.

Each concert is a chance to present new and unexpected material. With more than 20 years of musical training and experience, Dimash brings exceptional depth to his performances. Known for his vocal range of over six octaves and his ability to shift effortlessly between styles from classical to pop, he continues to challenge expectations. For him, consistent work and the support of his fans remain the key to lasting success.

A surprise duet with Lara Fabian

While in London, Dimash joined none other than Lara Fabian in concert to perform the legendary song Adagio. He described her as one of the singers he most admires for her artistry, humility, and professionalism. In turn, Lara Fabian called Dimash one of the most impressive voices she has ever heard. Their duet was a powerful moment marked by mutual respect and exceptional combined talents.

Dimash being involved in film-videos, and performing pop, rock, folk and classical creations, has recently sung with maestro Placido Domingo and renowned cellist Hauser, testifying to his artistic versatility and his desire to explore music without boundaries.

Without doubt, an artist to discover.

Upcoming concerts

New York October 5, 2025

Mexico October 8, 2025

Barcelona November 8, 2025

London November 12, 2025

Berlin November 14, 2025

Riga December 12, 2025

