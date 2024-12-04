New heartwarming Tim Hortons holiday TV commercial begins airing today with message of compassion, caring and kindness

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons has launched a new holiday season TV commercial with an inspiring message about the power of compassion, caring and kindness.

"At Tims, we love to celebrate the holidays by sharing a moment of reflection with Canadians about what the season is truly about – and this year's theme is that 'caring is the gift,'" said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"The Tims brand is rooted in supporting communities and giving back and we hope Canadians are inspired by our holiday message to give a little more kindness throughout this season."

This special holiday message from Tims hits the national airwaves this week – including during a number of hockey games on Saturday night – and is also available to stream on YouTube. It was developed in partnership with GUT Toronto.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

