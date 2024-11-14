"In the aftermath of World War II, military authorities recovered a vast amount of Jewish cultural and religious items," explains Louis Charbonneau of the Aron Museum at Montréal's Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, which houses the spectacular menorah featured on the stamp. It was one of a number donated to the museum after the Second World War as part of the effort to redistribute recovered cultural and religious items to Israel and to Jewish communities around the world.

The hanukkiyah – holding eight candles and a ninth "helper" candle or shamash used to light the others – is unique for its striking sculpture of a peacock, symbolizing the faith and resilience that lie at the heart of Hanukkah.

Canada Post is honoured to feature this historic artifact, shining a light on an important piece of history. Along with Hanukkah, Canada Post is proud to commemorate popular holidays for several faiths celebrated by Canadians across the country, including Christmas, Diwali and Eid.

The Hanukkah stamp depicts a peacock-themed hanukkiyah standing 31.7 cm high, which was crafted by an unknown artist in 19th-century Poland. The stamp issue, designed by Subplot Design Inc. and printed by Colour Innovations, includes a booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover cancelled in Westmount, Quebec.

