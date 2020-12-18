The Canadian Women's Foundation has received significant funding from the Government of Canada to provide critical support to organizations working on gender-based violence in the COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - With a $19.6 million investment from the Government of Canada's Department of Women and Gender Equality (WAGE), the Canadian Women's Foundation is launching a new grants program entitled Safer + Stronger Grants. The program addresses the rising risks of gender-based violence in the pandemic and ensures critical services continue to reach survivors and their dependents.

"Gender-based violence was at unacceptable levels before the pandemic, especially for marginalized women," says Paulette Senior, President and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "In 2020, there are many red flags that it is on the rise, and that those who are victimized are having a harder time reaching out for help. This support from the Government of Canada comes at a crucial time when home is a dangerous place for those at a high risk of abuse."

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns carries with it a wave of higher risks of intimate partner violence for those confined with abusers and/or less able to get help.

Service providers that offer abuse intervention and prevention services such as shelter, counselling, and sexual assault support have been essential to mitigate the risk. However, the spread of the coronavirus has led to service interruptions, diversions, and closures. Eighty per cent of 120 service providers in Canada surveyed by the Canadian Women's Foundation are concerned about their capacity to deliver services.

This year, domestic disturbance police calls increased between March and June, and women's service providers have reported spikes in demand. Women's Shelters Canada reports that 52 per cent of 266 surveyed shelters reported seeing clients who were experiencing more severe forms of violence in the pandemic. Overall, risk of gendered violence has been known to spike in past pandemics and disaster situations, both in Canada and globally.

With government and public philanthropic support, the Foundation moved millions of dollars to grassroots organization all over Canada in the pandemic's first wave. Safer + Stronger Grants are designed to help women's organizations and organizations providing gender-based violence services and supports. They will bolster these stretched organizations as they deal with an influx of people who need their help due to the increase in gender-based violence risks in the pandemic.

Organizations can apply for grants between $10,000 and $200,000. Applicants from and applications supporting equity-seeking groups such as First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people, Black women, and women with disabilities are especially encouraged. We will start receiving applications on December 17, 2020 and will continue accepting applications until February 15, 2021 or until the funds are fully distributed.

The Canadian Women's Foundation has and continues to advocate for major investments in ending gender-based violence - a crucial step towards achieving a gender equal Canada. We are eager to support this important initiative by drawing on our experience as Canada's public foundation for diverse women and girls, and are committed to prioritizing communities where the need is greatest.

To learn more about the Safer + Stronger Grants, visit canadianwomen.org/safer-stronger-grants. To learn more about the Canadian Women's Foundation, visit canadianwomen.org.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN WOMEN'S FOUNDATION

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, the Foundation works to achieve systemic change that includes all women. By supporting community programs, the Foundation empowers women and girls to move themselves out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership.

Launched in 1991 to address a critical need for philanthropy focused on women, the Canadian Women's Foundation is one of the largest women's foundations in the world. With the support of donors, the Foundation has raised more than $100 million and funded over 2,000 programs across the country. These programs focus on addressing the root causes of the most critical issues, and helping women and girls who face the greatest barriers.

The Canadian Women's Foundation aims to be inclusive of diverse people across gender and sexuality spectrums. We focus our efforts on supporting those who face the most barriers and have least access to relevant services. This includes people who identify as women, girls, trans, genderqueer, non-binary, and 2SLGBTQI+.

To learn more, visit canadianwomen.org, sign up for the e-newsletter, and read the blog.

