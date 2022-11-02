Goldfish® launches a larger cracker aimed at adults and enters the metaverse

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Goldfish® crackers, a snacking staple in Canadian homes for decades, are shaking things up in a MEGA way. New Goldfish Mega Bites are twice the size of regular Goldfish crackers, with bolder, cheesier flavours and a bigger crunch! To celebrate, Goldfish will also be launching a metaverse experience that invites consumers to turn digital crackers into a free bag of Goldfish Mega Bites.

New Goldfish® Mega Bites delivers a bold taste and BIG crunch! (CNW Group/Campbell Company of Canada)

Goldfish Mega Bites are the latest snack from Campbell Company of Canada. The new crave-worthy crackers come in two flavours, Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeño. With the average adult forgoing a typical three meals-a-day routine in favour of snacking throughout the day, Goldfish Mega Bites offer a new adult-sized snacking experience.

"Goldfish wanted to introduce a bold new snack that would appeal to adults and deliver on snack-time cravings. To successfully introduce Mega Bites crackers as a snack for adults, we had to be just as innovative in bringing the idea to life and driving opportunities that would be more meaningful and relevant with this target," said Paloma Bentes, Marketing Director – Snacks, Campbell Company of Canada.

Adding a virtual experience to the launch, consumers can enter "Mega Bites Mountain," a massive cheddar mountain in the metaverse's popular Decentraland platform. Here, players mine Mega Bites crackers and claim a coupon for a real-life pack.

For adults who want to take their snacks to the next level, enter the metaverse here: https://www.megabitesnotmegabytes.com/.

Campbell Company of Canada is no stranger to creative campaigns. Coming off the heels of winning the 2022 Effie Canada Gold Award for its Feeding Imagination campaign, Goldfish Mega Bites is the latest effort to connect with consumers.

Goldfish Mega Bites are now available in grocery chains across Canada.

For more information on Goldfish Mega Bites, visit https://www.campbellsoup.ca/our-brands/snacks/goldfish/mega-bites/.

About Campbell Soup Company and Campbell Company of Canada

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment.

A subsidiary of Campbell Soup Company, Campbell Company of Canada has been invited into Canadian kitchens since 1930. Our portfolio includes Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover and V8. Campbell Company of Canada is the proud recipient of the 2022 Effie Canada Gold Award and multi-year recipient of GTAA Top Employer award. For more information, visit www.campbellsoup.ca.

SOURCE Campbell Company of Canada

