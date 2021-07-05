The new whitepaper aims to raise awareness among economic, political and educational stakeholders about the importance of taking concerted actions to fill the digitization gap between Canada and other developed countries.



MONTREAL, July 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian IT expert, FX Innovation launches a new Whitepaper presenting the improvements to the technological infrastructure needed for the success of Canadian businesses of all sizes. This Whitepaper comes at a crucial time for the Canadian economy. "Our goal with this Whitepaper is to explain why Canada's performance is lagging behind and what needs to be done to remedy this worrisome situation", says Guillaume Bazinet, CEO at FX Innovation.

Cloud Computing at the Core of the Solution

The Whitepaper showcases how cloud computing and the innovation it enables, like artificial intelligence and blockchain, is essential for their success on a local and global scale. "Based on our extensive research, increasing the adoption of cloud computing is critical in helping enterprises become more digitally fit, agile, and better equipped to innovate, seize new market opportunities and improve productivity and competitiveness."

Overcoming Steep Barriers

The whitepaper also proposes solutions to help Canadian policymakers and businesses overcome the steep barriers that prevent them from adopting cloud computing technologies. These barriers include the shortage in highly skilled personnel in cloud computing, engineering, data analytics and AI, as well as the gravitational pull of big tech companies in a remote work era.

To drive innovation and productivity, Canada needs to envision a direction for technological change that expands the landscape of economic development opportunities, and investments in that discipline. "The current policy direction regarding the digital transformation of the economy must be rebalanced to acknowledge that cloud computing is the critical path to facilitating and accelerating the diffusion of the full range of digital technologies across the entire Canadian economy," adds Guillaume Bazinet.

You can download the Whitepaper and it's executive summary.



About FX Innovation

Founded in 2002, FX Innovation supports organizations in their digital transformations. From connecting business goals with IT platforms, to delivering and managing technological foundations, FX Innovation helps businesses perform in the digital era. FX Innovation empowers organizations with our next-gen, cloud-first approach, including powerful IT service management. With a decade of experience migrating, optimizing, and managing multi-cloud foundations and IT service management for leading companies, FX builds efficiency, resilience, and security into every IT foundation. We work hard to help IT leaders focus on the more strategic benefits of cloud and IT transformations, while ensuring that your IT foundations are rock-solid. FX Innovation is the largest Canadian business consulting company with established, formal partnerships and certifications with four large-scale public cloud computing providers: Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and ServiceNow. Our team of over 600 employees is singularly focused on helping Canadian businesses modernize, scale, and secure their IT systems to ensure that they stay competitive and productive in the digital age.



To learn more about FX Innovation, visit www.fxinnovation.com.

