EDMONTON, AB , Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Alberta will support a Métis organization and a First Nations government to build 32 affordable housing units in remote northern Alberta communities.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, alongside Josephine Pon, Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing, announced joint funding for two Indigenous housing projects that will build 32 units.

A Métis organization and a First Nations government will build housing units that include:

Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee's Indigenous Housing Initiative – 15 units.

Swan River First Nation – 17 units in Swan Hills .

These projects are partially funded through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. Funding for these projects from the Government of Alberta comes under the Indigenous Housing Capital Program (IHCP), which supports Indigenous governments and communities to build affordable off-reserve, off-settlement and on-settlement housing. Other funding partners include Cenovus Energy.

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to our government than the one with Indigenous Peoples. We are committed to supporting better housing outcomes for Indigenous communities, through the creation of more affordable homes, just like those announced today. We will continue to work with our partners, like Swan River First Nation and the Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee, to provide Indigenous communities in Northern Alberta and across the province with homes that meet their needs. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work." - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Homelessness is a reality for too many people in Northern Alberta and we are working together with Indigenous and Métis governments and communities to ensure everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. This investment, through the National Housing Strategy, will help our most vulnerable citizens and make a difference in the ongoing work to end homelessness and ensure housing affordability in Alberta and across the country." - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"The Government of Alberta supports housing delivered and owned by, and for, Indigenous communities. Doing so in partnership with others is the essence of our Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy. We will continue to pursue similar partnerships to support Métis and First Nation organizations and governments to build more affordable housing for Indigenous Peoples."

- Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Safe, accessible, and affordable housing is a priority for Alberta's government. These 32 units funded by the Indigenous Housing Capital Program provide tangible outcomes supporting this priority. I look forward to continued affirmative outcomes in partnership with Indigenous governments and communities." - Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

"Alberta's government continues to offer increased recognition and supports to Indigenous Peoples' throughout the province. I'm pleased to see that our government continues to focus on safe and affordable homes for Indigenous Peoples'." - Pat Rehn, MLA, Lesser Slave Lake

"The funding our community received has been helpful in alleviating housing problem at the Nation. The Nation always faced the problem of shortage of housing and continuously looking for funding opportunities to build new houses." - Rafi Khan, CEO, Swan River First Nation

"The funding our community will receive from IHCP will be nothing short of transformative. Our housing situation has been unacceptable for a long time. But we never stopped working with numerous stakeholders and officials to achieve a solution grounded in solid local planning. To know that the day is in sight where families, elders and people in need can finally move into a new home will be cause for celebration throughout our community." - Valerie Quintal, Director, Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee President, Conklin Metis Local 193

Quick facts

The governments of Canada and Alberta will provide $4.9 million toward the projects.

and Alberta will provide toward the projects. Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee's Indigenous Housing Initiative (15 units):

Estimated total cost is $7.6 million



The Alberta Social Housing Corporation (ASHC) and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) funding – $4.4 million .

.



Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee - $1.2 million .

.



Cenovus Energy – $2 million per year over five years for the construction of the 15 units and future housing projects with the Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee.

per year over five years for the construction of the 15 units and future housing projects with the Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee. Swan River First Nation (renovation of 17 units, Swan Hills ):

Estimated total cost – $810,000



ASHC and CMHC funding – $460,000 .

.



Swan River First Nation – $350,000 .

– . The IHCP ensures a flexible, autonomous approach and encourages public and private developers to partner with Indigenous governments and organizations. Government accepts IHCP applications on a continuous basis and are available at alberta.ca/ihcp.

Supporting community-driven projects that will provide 32 new affordable housing units in smaller communities is a key action under Alberta's Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy and responds to the recommendations of the 2020 Affordable Housing Review Panel.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life and people with experience in housing needs.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

