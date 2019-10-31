New flavours on board Air Transat this winter with the Gourmet menu by Chef Daniel Vézina

"Every season, travellers tell us how much they enjoy the quality and refinement of the meals in the Gourmet menu by Chef Daniel Vézina," says Jean-François Lemay, President-General Manager of Air Transat. "As the World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, Air Transat strives daily to offer passengers an experience that lives up to this title. The Gourmet menu is one of the fabulous perks of our Club Class, and it's available for purchase in Economy Class by anyone looking to kick off their vacation in style or end it on a high note."

"Nothing pleases me more than to showcase Quebec products in my creations," explains Chef Daniel Vézina. "I've been featuring them at my restaurant Laurie Raphaël for 28 years, and I do the same with the recipes I create for my Gourmet menu served on board. This winter, passengers will get to taste homegrown products like the blueberries and maple syrup that come with the pancakes, as well as the delicious chicken from the Ferme des Voltigeurs in Drummondville."

The Gourmet menu is offered for free in Club Class, where the main dishes are accompanied by the chef's own strawberry shortcake or chocolate fondant. In Economy Class, the meals must be pre-ordered at least 72 before departure. The breakfast options are $18, while the lunch/dinner dishes are $25.

Breakfast*

Grilled ham and cheese croissant

Buttermilk pancakes with blueberry purée, maple butter and bacon

*Each breakfast is served with a plain croissant, yogourt, orange juice and coffee.

Lunch/Dinner*

Quebec grain-fed chicken hunter-style

Turkey medallions in a truffle-flavoured cranberry sauce

medallions in a truffle-flavoured cranberry sauce Pulled beef shepherd's pie

Spinach and artichoke lasagna with ricotta

Gnocchi with Bolognese sauce

Cheese and tomato orzo risotto

*Each lunch/dinner dish is served with a salad, dessert and a glass of wine.

Passengers can now pre-order the meals created by Chef Daniel Vézina by calling the Booking Centre at 1-877-TRANSAT or by visiting the Air Transat website.

About Daniel Vézina

Chef Daniel Vézina has been at the heart of the Quebec culinary scene for more than 35 years. He's co-owner of the Laurie Raphaël restaurant in Quebec City, which opened in 1991. Considered one of the pioneers of cooking without wasting food, he has published six cookbooks, the last of which won a Gold Award for most unique subject at the 2016 Taste Canada Awards. Daniel Vézina has received many other distinctions and awards throughout his career. He was named Chef of the Year in 2006 at the ITHQ gala, was inducted into the International Order of Disciples of Auguste Escoffier in Paris in 2012 and received the Renaud Cyr award by the Mérite national de la restauration et de l'alimentation in 2001. A household name in Quebec, Daniel Vézina is a coach on the popular show Les chefs! and hosts several television and radio cooking shows.

About Air Transat

Air Transat is Canada's number one leisure airline. It flies to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list

