OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2024 As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to combat firearms violence, new measures are coming into force that will make it harder for criminals to unlawfully manufacture firearms.

Starting on September 1, 2024, a valid firearms licence will be required to acquire firearm barrels and handgun slides. A valid firearms licence refers to a Possession and Acquisition License (PAL) or a confirmed Non-Resident Firearms Declaration form for non-residents. Additionally, as of that date, only individuals with a valid licence will be able to import firearm barrels and handgun slides, cartridge magazines and ammunition into Canada. These changes will be in addition to the current requirement to have a valid firearms licence to acquire cartridge magazines and ammunition.

Coming into effect on September 1, 2024 are:

Provisions of former Bill C-21 that define a "firearm part" (adding "firearm barrels" and "handgun slides") and

New terms to existing trafficking and smuggling offences under the Criminal Code.

Former Bill C-21, which received Royal Assent on December 15, 2023, brought forth some of the strongest gun control measures in a generation. These measures strengthened firearms legislation to improve public safety, and also deliver on recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission to regulate the sale and importation of firearms parts and cartridge magazines.

This is all part of the Government of Canada's comprehensive strategy to combat firearms related crime and violence. This strategy also includes significant investments in border security and law enforcement to combat firearms smuggling and trafficking, and investments in communities to address gun and gang violence.

"The safety of our communities is at the heart of everything our government does. With these new measures, we're bringing in a balanced approach that directly targets criminals trying to manufacture and sell illegal firearms while allowing law-abiding gun owners access to key firearms parts and components."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The safety and security of everyone in Canada is our government's top priority, and it requires strong action to protect individuals from gun violence. The changes to Canada's Criminal Code will strengthen the control of key firearm components and help combat the illicit manufacturing of firearms. We will continue to take action to crack down on firearms smuggling and trafficking, target violent crimes involving handguns, address gender-based violence, and protect our communities."

- The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Barrels and handgun slides are essential to the operation of a firearm, and commercially available barrels and slides are often used to complete unlawfully manufactured firearms (ghost guns). These measures will make it more difficult for unlicensed individuals to acquire these parts.

Individuals will no longer be able to obtain these firearms parts, or import these parts, cartridge magazines, or ammunition unless they hold a valid firearms licence - either a Possession and Acquisition License (PAL) or a Non-Resident Firearm Declaration form that has been confirmed by a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer.

Businesses and individuals will need to confirm that a transferee has a valid firearms licence before transferring barrels and handgun slides. Transferring includes selling, bartering or giving, amongst other acts. As of September 1, 2024 , transferring a firearm barrel or slide to an unlicensed person will be a criminal offence.

Individuals, including non-residents, must be prepared to present a valid firearm licence to a CBSA officer to import firearm barrels, handgun slides, cartridge magazines and ammunition.

Since 2016, the Government has invested more than $1.3 billion to combat gun violence and keep guns out of the hands of criminals.

