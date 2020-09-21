That's why we wanted to offer a product that meets our consumer's needs, with a touch more. This new range of 5% and 10% fine-filtered creams contains only 2 ingredients : fine-filtered milk and cream. Pure and simple!

About our fine-filtered creams :

100% natural

No stabilizers

No antibiotics or artificial growth hormones

No preservatives

Naturally GMO free

Only quality Canadian milk

Our fine-filtered creams, like all of our products, do not contain antibiotics and artificial growth hormones.2 In addition, our delicious creams are made with 100% naturally sourced ingredients with no stabilizers. In other words, our creams do not contain any food additives and always meet our highest quality standards.

About Natrel

A leader in the dairy industry, Natrel is a modern and creative Canadian brand that likes to innovate and set trends. The company's product selection and strategic partnerships make the culinary experiences of consumers even more extraordinary. A symbol of quality, Natrel is the dairy brand that Canadians trust most, according to a national survey conducted in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria. natrel.ca

About Agropur

Founded in 1938, Agropur Cooperative is a leader in the North American dairy industry, with sales of $7.3 billion in 2019. The Cooperative is a source of pride for its 3,024 members and 8,800 employees, who work every day to achieve the same vision: "Better Dairy. Better World." Agropur has 37 production facilities in North America and offers an impressive range of brands and products, including Natrel, OKA, iÖGO, Agropur Grand Cheddar, Olympic, Farmers, Island Farms, Sealtest, Lucerne and Québon. agropur.com

1 Food Business News, June 2018

2 According to regulation currently in force in Canada, milk cannot contain antibiotic residues and artificial growth hormones are not approved for use in dairy cattle.

