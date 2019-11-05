New film at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

HORIZON (PREMIERING NOVEMBER 7, 2019) A ticket gives you admission to all the day's shows at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Scanning the horizon in search of answers

Since time immemorial, humankind has sought to learn what lies in the hidden part of our vast universe. Little by little, scientific discoveries are revealing its secrets and pushing back the frontiers of the observable universe. Horizon explores the question of the expansion of the universe established by the astronomer Georges Lemaître and demonstrated by the discovery of cosmic background radiation—the first light in the universe. In a fulldome screening at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, the film tells the story of the great astronomers of the 20th century and their roles in the evolution of cosmology, from an Earth-centred static universe to a potentially infinite one that has been evolving ever since the Big Bang.

You can watch the trailer here.

Directed by Hiromitsu Kohsaka under the supervision of Eiichiro Komatsu, director of the department of physical cosmology at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Germany, Horizon won a number of awards in Europe in 2018, including:

Best film – Fulldome Festival Brno ( Czech Republic )

) Best documentary – Minsk International Fulldome Festival ( Belarus )

The French version of the film was produced with the help of the team at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan.

