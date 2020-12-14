New federal tree planting program an important climate change response

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - "Forests Ontario and Forest Recovery Canada applaud Minister O'Regan's Two Billion Tree Program announcement today. It is exciting to see significant progress being made on this commitment," said Rob Keen, RPF and CEO of Forests Ontario/Forest Recovery Canada. "Like many Canadians, we are ready to start planting."

Forest Recovery Canada (the national tree planting division of Forests Ontario) is the only non-profit organization in Canada that oversees all aspects of forest restoration from beginning to end, or from seed to survival. It is well-positioned to assist the federal government in the delivery of a home-grown, national-scale tree planting program.

Nationwide, Forests Ontario has overseen the planting of more than 34 million trees. The organization's flagship afforestation initiative, the 50 Million Tree Program, has created more than 16,000 hectares of new forest since 2008. The more than 31 million trees planted through this program help to clean the air we breathe and the water we drink, provide important wildlife habitat, and sequester tonnes of carbon.

"The federal government's commitment to fighting climate change, protecting forests, and creating good jobs – particularly through planting two billion trees across Canada by 2030 – is good news," concluded Keen. "By creating new forests and continuing to sustainably manage our existing forests, Canada can be a world leader in using nature-based solutions to fight climate change."

About Forests Ontario & Forest Recovery Canada

Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to re-greening the province through the support of tree planting, forest restoration, stewardship, education and awareness. Through Forest Recovery Canada we promote Canada's greatest natural resource – our forests – because healthy forests sustain healthy communities and healthy economies. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.

